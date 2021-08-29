5 best places for speedrunners to spawn in Minecraft

Like many other games, Minecraft has an active speedrunning community too. Minecraft is a never-ending game that can be played forever, but for the sake of speedrunning, defeating the Ender dragon is considered beating the game.

To defeat the Ender dragon, players will have to travel to the End dimension. However, it is easier than done. Players will first have to go to the Nether realm to obtain blaze rods and make eyes of ender required for activating the End portal.

When speedrunning, the spawn location matters the most. Players can get helpful loot easily if their spawn is at a good place. This article lists some of the best spawn locations players should look for when speedrunning. If they find these structures at spawn, they will have a better chance of making a record.

Best spawn locations for speedrunning Minecraft

5) Ruined portals

Ruined portal (Image via Mojang)

The 1.16 Nether update added ruined portals in Minecraft. These ruined portals are made mostly of obsidian, crying obsidian, containing one or two gold blocks. Every ruined portal contains a loot chest.

The loot chest contains valuable like a golden pickaxe, flint and steel, gold ingots, blocks, obsidian and more. Sometimes, ruined portals are ready to activate, and players can go directly to the Nether realm.

4) Shipwreck

Shipwreck (Image via Mojang)

Island spawns can sometimes be annoying, but if there's a shipwreck, the speedrun can still be a record. Shipwrecks can contain diamonds, gold, emeralds, and iron ingots in their treasures chest.

They also have a map to buried treasure chest that can give more iron ingots or diamonds. Players can also find dolphins in the oceans, which can take them to land faster than swimming.

3) Desert or plains biome

Plains (Image via Mojang)

Both desert and plains biomes are excellent spots for spawning when speedrunning Minecraft. It is easy to spot structures or lava pools in deserts and plains. On the other hand, if they spawn in savanna or mountains, they may spend extra time finding structures.

2) Nether fortress and bastion remnants

Nether fortress (Image via Mojang)

When entering the Nether realm, every Minecraft speedrunner wishes for a nether fortress or bastion remnant. Players can get blaze rods from the nether fortress, whereas bastion remnants are for the ender pearls. Players can give gold ingots to piglins to get various items, including ender pearls.

1) Villages

Villages (Image via Mojang)

Villages are arguably the best structures players can find when speedrunning Minecraft. Villages contain tons of haybales that players can turn into breads. Players can also kill the iron golem to get 3-4 iron ingots. If there's a blacksmith house, players may get diamonds, iron armor, tools and obsidian as well.

Disclaimer: This list is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer.

