5 best players of Minecraft Championship (MCC) 16

Minecraft Championship (MCC) 16 has finally come to an end. After a fierce competition among ten teams, Pink Parrots (Dream, Seapeekay, BadBoyHalo, and F1NN5TER) emerged as the tournament's winner.

The recent MCC was the sixteenth iteration of the monthly invite-only tournament held by Noxcrew. A total of 40 players participate in this competition who are divided into teams of four. Ten teams compete against each other in a series of mini-games testing their parkour skills, building skills, and more.

Each game has its own rules, conditions, and challenges. Players have to survive and obtain as many coins as they can get. This article shares the five best streamers who played amazingly in the Minecraft Championship 16.

Top players from Minecraft Championship (MCC) 16

5) Seapeekay (2887)

can’t believe im gonna be verified now 🤔 https://t.co/BHSUpGCCCI — Seapeekay (@Seapeekay) August 29, 2021

Seapeekay, a member of the Pink Parrots, came in fifth place with 2887 points in Minecraft Championship 16. He won first place in TGTTOSAWAF (To Get To The Other Side And Whack A Fan) and ranked fourth in Ace Race, while his teammate Dream ranked third.

4) Dream (3031)

$21,409 to cancer research :) ❤️ love to anyone who has cancer or knows someone that does. we are in this together. — dream (@dreamwastaken) August 28, 2021

Dream, another member of the Pink Parrots, finished fourth in the rankings in MCC 16. His final individual score was 3031. Dream won the game of Parkour Tag by scoring 699 points. As mentioned earlier, Dream also came third in the Ace Race game.

Many fans were wishing for Dream and his teammates to win since he would donate money to cancer research for every coin his team scores. He came up with $21,409 for cancer research after Minecraft Championship 16 ended.

2) Fruitberries (3307)

Pretty cool to be playing in MCC on your birthday. Hope you win, @froubery 👑 pic.twitter.com/UFwp2Q6TZp — MC Championship (@MCChampionship_) August 28, 2021

MCC 16 took place on Fruitberries' birthday, i.e., August 28. Sadly, Purple Pandas failed to win the tournament, but they are the actual winner based on scores. Fruitberries ranked #3 in individual rankings by scoring 3307 points.

Fruitberries came first in Survival Games. He is also ranked second in Parkour Tag and fourth in Ace Race at Minecraft Championship 16.

2) Quig (3326)

Super fun MCC, came 2nd individual (by 6 points...) BUT REALLY FUN! pic.twitter.com/vnEnTFlD7m — Quig (@realQuig) August 28, 2021

As the eight mini-games ended, Quig was at #2 with a score of 3326. Sadly, his team, Lime Llamas, placed fifth in the tournament. Quig did his best by winning the new game for Minecraft Championship called Grid Runners. He also won first place in Sky Battle, second place in Ace Race, and fifth in Parkour Tag.

1) Punz (3332)

told you punz lore was happening today — Punz (@Punztw) August 28, 2021

Punz came top in the individual rankings by scoring 3332 points. Sadly, even with such a high score, his team couldn't win. His team, Orange Ocelots, placed third in the overall team rankings. Punz ranked first in Ace Race by defeating Quing and Dream. He also came third in Survival Games.

