5 best potions for Minecraft hardcore players

Minecraft hardcore can be very challenging as dying is restricted and the game remains at its hardest difficulty. This means that mobs and other hostile entities can become incredibly overwhelming if the player is underprepared.

One of the ways that players can prepare themselves for challenges is by brewing potions. There are many different types of potions in Minecraft, and each different type usually has different levels of potency. Potions have all sorts of effects which can be negative or positive, based on what ingredients the player uses to brew them.

Most useful potions for Minecraft's hardcore mode

With the help of potions, players can make their life within a hardcore world much easier. Here's a list of five portions that offer great utility:

1) Strength potion

This is a fairly easy potion to craft, only requiring nether wart as the base and blaze powder as the main ingredient.

The strength potion does exactly as the name implies, it allows gamers to deal significantly more damage to entities. This can become very useful in certain circumstances, such as in Minecraft PvP servers where strength potions can help give players a critical edge.

2) Regeneration potion

If one thing's for certain, it's that players can expect to take damage on their Minecraft hardcore adventure. This isn't much of a problem, and can be easily mitigated with the use of a regeneration potion.

Regeneration potions are slightly harder to craft, however, requiring a ghast tear as their active ingredient. Having said that, with this potion being so useful it might just be worth farming the ghasts.

3) Instant health

Should Minecrafters ever find themselves in a bad situation, it pays to have a few instant health potions ready. These potions instantly regenerate two hearts and can even be upgraded to regenerate four hearts.

They are very cheap to make, only requiring glistering melons as their active ingredient. Players often make the splash variety of the instant health potion in order to save time drinking the potion.

4) Fire resistance

Fire is wildly prevalent across the Nether. This is where a fire resistance potion becomes necessary as it makes the player completely immune to fire or lava damage.

In turn, this allows the player to not have to worry about falling into lava or being hit by a mob. Falling into lava can easily end a players hardcore world, therefore it is very useful to always have some of these when traversing into the Nether. It's also relatively cheap, using magma cream as its main ingredient.

5) Slow falling

Last but not least comes the slow falling potion, a potion that specifically negates all fall damage done to a player and additionally allows them to fall at a much slower rate.

Also Read

Careless fall damage is something that so often ends hardcore runs, making this potion vital to any hardcore player. It uses a phantom membrane as its main ingredient, so expense isn't too much of a worry here.

Minecrafters should finally note that although the five potions listed abouve are generally great, it goes without saying that in different circumstances some potions may prove more useful than others.

Edited by Siddharth Satish