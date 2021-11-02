5 best resources to collect from the End in Minecraft

Every Minecraft world is split into three unique dimensions: the Overworld, the Nether, and the End. The Overworld has the gateway to the End dimension. By activating an End portal, players can travel to the final dimension of Minecraft.

The End is a creepy dimension filled with void and a few islands. Upon entering the End for the first time, players have to face the Ender dragon. Defeating the final boss unlocks the End gateway and the exit portal.

Minecrafters can visit the outer islands using the End gateway. The End dimension features many blocks and items for players to collect.

Best blocks and items to get from the End in Minecraft

5) Dragon Egg

Dragon Egg (Image via Minecraft)

Dragon Egg is arguably the rarest block in Minecraft. Killing the Ender dragon for the first time generates a Dragon Egg on the exit portal. This block can only be obtained once in the game.

Dragon Egg doesn't have a use other than decoration. Players can use it as a trophy to showcase their pride from slaying the Ender dragon. As Dragon Egg is affected by gravity, players can convert this rare block into a common one by duping it.

4) Dragon head

Dragon head (Image via Minecraft)

Dragon heads are another exclusive item found only in the End dimension. Like other head blocks in Minecraft, players can also wear dragon heads. These uncommon blocks are found attached to the flying ships in the End dimension.

Dragon heads are enormous compared to other mob heads and look hilarious on players and mobs. Players can also use it in their redstone contraptions as dragon heads move when powered.

3) End stone

Like grass for the Overworld and netherrack for the Nether, End stones are the surface blocks for the End dimension. In fact, the entire End dimension is made of only End stones.

These blocks aren't renewable, and the only way to obtain them is by mining. End stones are beautiful light yellow colored blocks that work well with other blocks like dark oak, dark prismarine, purpur blocks, etc.

2) Chorus flower and fruit

The outer End islands are barren, but they have a weird form of vegetation called chorus plants. At the end of each chorus plant, players can find a block called chorus flower. Players can place chorus flowers on End stones to grow chorus plants.

Breaking a chorus plant will drop chorus fruits. Players can cook chorus fruits to make popped chorus, an item used for making purpur blocks and End rods.

1) Shulker shells

Shulker shells are one of the most useful mob drops in Minecraft. Players can kill shulkers found in End cities to get shulker shells. Using shulker shells, players can craft shulker boxes. A single shulker box can be used to store 30 stacks of items.

The End is home to many beautiful blocks and items. At first, it may seem dull and barren, but there are many things to discover in this empty dimension.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinion of the writer.

