How to get an End Gateway in Minecraft 

The End Gateway in Minecraft is a portal that generates around the main island in the End. As the name suggests, it generates each time the Ender Dragon is killed. It is used to reach the outer islands of the End, which are a 1000 blocks away from the central island and lead to End Cities.

The outer islands contain beautiful structures called End Cities, where the fabled Elytra can be obtained. Although it is possible for a player to build all the way to the outer islands without defeating the Ender Dragon and subsequently not using an End Gateway, it is an extremely lengthy process that can be avoided if players are up to the challenge.

5 Steps to get an End Gateway in Minecraft

1) Locating a Stronghold

Strongholds are large underground structures in Minecraft that are home to a plethora of mobs, rare items, and the coveted End Portal. The End Portal is imperative to a player's quest if they plan to reach the End.

Locating a Stronghold, however, is a difficult task, as it requires certain prerequisite materials to find one.

Strongholds are located by throwing Eyes of Ender in the air, which points the player in the right direction. The player should continue to throw the Eye until it hovers on one spot, or goes into the ground instead.

The player should then dig down. Once they start to see stone bricks and mossy stone bricks, they have successfully found the Stronghold.

2) Locating the End Portal

An inactive End Portal (Image via Minecraft)

End Portals are doorways to the End realm in Minecraft. They can only be found in the portal room of a Stronghold. Portal rooms can be found through extensive searching of the Stronghold.

Once the player has found the Portal, they must activate it by placing an Eye of Ender in each of the 12 frames in the Portal. Each frame has a 10% chance of generating with an Eye of Ender.

Once all Eyes are placed, the Portal will activate with a loud crack of thunder and a galaxy-textured void will appear.

3) Defeating the Ender Dragon

The Ender Dragon is the final boss of Minecraft, and is found in the End. Defeating it essentially indicates that the player has “beaten” Minecraft. A formidable foe, the Ender Dragon can kill the player quite easily. A full set of diamond armor is recommended along with enchanted weapons.

Defeating the Ender Dragon is the only way to progress and find an End Gateway.

4) Finding an End Gateway

An End Gateway (Image via Minecraft)

When the Dragon has been defeated, an End Gateway will spawn at the edge of the inner island. Up to 20 End Gateways can be created by killing and respawning the Dragon. The Dragon can be respawned by placing an End Crystal on each side of the Exit Portal.

5) Entering the End Gateway

The End Gateway, being one block high, cannot be accessed by directly walking through it. However, there are a few solutions to this.

The easiest way to enter an End Gateway in Minecraft is to throw an Ender Pearl into the portal. Putting water near the portal and sprint-swimming into the block will also work. Finally, one can fly into the portal using an Elytra.

