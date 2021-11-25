5 best seeds for villages on Minecraft PE (Bedrock) in 2021

Minecraft Pocket Edition is made specifically for mobile-based handheld devices like Android phones, iPhones, and tablets. It is part of Minecraft’s Bedrock Edition and is aptly named as it literally puts Minecraft in the player’s pocket, safe to be enjoyed anywhere.

Villages are rare structures found in the Overworld, which provide valuable loot and shelter. They contain a plethora of villagers, who are passive mobs capable of taking up different professions and can subsequently trade resources and items with the player. The following article will list the best Minecraft seeds with villages for Minecraft Pocket Edition.

Top 5 Minecraft PE seeds for villages

5) Double Village with Coastal Mountains (Seed: 1426064692)

This seed spawns the player near two villages. Both spots are filled with resources and valuable loot. A plethora of villagers can be found in each village, many of whom trade valuable goods.

A river separated the villages from a huge mountain which is surrounded by water. Notably, a waterfall can be seen flowing from within the mountain.

4) Island Village with Blacksmith (Seed: 1427837471)

An island village (Image via akirby80 on YouTube)

This village complex is situated on a huge island shaped like a pentagon or a throwing star. It includes a plethora of farmer villagers, which implies that a lot of food can be found here.

Additionally, the village contains a blacksmith for iron weapons and armor sets, which are perfect for early stages of the game.

3) 4 villages with 4 blacksmiths (Seed: 1417801910)

This village has 4 blacksmiths, and can be profitable (Image via ibxtoycat on YouTube)

This fascinating seed spawns the player near four villages, all spaced out within a few hundred blocks. The player starts in a plains biome, with a desert biome adjacent to it.

Two villages can be found in the plains biome while the rest can be located in the desert biome. Each village contains a blacksmith with some amazing early game loot like iron weapons, food and armor.

2) Snow village near ice spikes (Seed: 1410403532)

A snow village near ice spikes (Image via Minecraft)

This seed spawns the player in a snow biome with ice spikes in the vicinity. A village can be found near spawn, right on the cusp of a plains biome and snow biome. The ice spikes make for a beautiful view, and are visible from the village. Additionally, the spot contains a pumpkin patch.

1) Ocean village (Seed: ACE)

An Ocean Village in Minecraft (Image via u/Vortex on Reddit)

This seed spawns the player in a plains biome near the coast, with a village along the shore. A major part of the village rests on the water’s surface. Notably, players can find bridges here that are used to traverse between houses and other village commodities. Some farmers and a cleric can be found in this spot.

Village seeds in any version of Minecraft are common, yet valuable. They can be found in a variety of biomes and designs along the diverse terrain of Minecraft, and are a welcome sight for all types of players.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinion of the writer.

