5 best server-hosting sites for Minecraft 1.19 update

While Minecraft Realms is one of the best ways to play with friends online, hosting a server is another great way to do so.

Using a professional hosting service, administrators can have hundreds or even thousands of concurrent users on their servers, something Realms can't equate to.

Several professional hosting services exist for Minecraft 1.19. Each one possesses various plans and pricing to accommodate what a future administrator is hoping to accomplish.

In addition to hosting abilities, these services often provide features such as DDOS protections, server rollbacks and plugin compatibility.

Below, Minecraft players can find a list of the top hosting options currently available.

Scalahosting, Hostinger and 3 other awesome server-hosting services to use for Minecraft 1.19

1) BisectHosting

Bisect's advertising for its integrated support functions (Image via Bisect)

Bisect has hosted Minecraft servers for several years and is still going strong in 2022.

Players can host their ideal server in minutes with the service's easy-to-use tools, including a customizable server dashboard to make tweaks and adjustments where necessary.

Bisect servers also possess compatibility with over 700 different modpacks that can easily be integrated by the host in just a few clicks. The host also provides DDOS protection, keeping malicious players from causing crashes and disconnections from the server.

2) Scalahosting

Scalahosting's official logo (Image via Scalahosting)

A particularly unique hosting service for Minecraft, Scalahosting allows players to use their very own virtual private server. Compared to traditional shared hosting, having a VPS provides admins with cloud-based resources, such as RAM that are completely isolated.

The service also provides accommodations for players to build their servers significantly through the use of popular modding and plugin programs such as Paper, Spigot, Forge, Fabric and more.

If admins run into damaged blocks on their server, they can also use the provider's automatic world repairs to fix any grief they may have encountered.

3) Apex Hosting

Apex Hosting features very helpful video tutorials for newcomers (Image via Apex Hosting)

Apex Hosting is one of Minecraft's most recognizable server-hosting sites currently available. This is partially due to its extensive advertising campaign. However, the host can back up its advertising with a bevy of great features for Minecraft admins.

While the host isn't quite as cheap as some of its competitors, it still provides a huge amount of assistance for admins, especially those just starting their own servers.

The host offers multiple videos that can help admins get started with their server, and there's even a hosting plan that offers unlimited player capacity. While this plan isn't quite as "unlimited" as it claims, it does feature the ability to keep the server running smoothly while tons of players are online concurrently.

4) Hostinger

Hostinger's official logo (Image via Hostinger)

Providing hosting well beyond gaming servers, Hostinger is a well-established service for websites, personal pages, storefronts and gaming multiplayer servers.

Single shared hosting servers start as low as $1.99 per month, and the servers have 24/7 support access for any problems that are encountered.

This hosting platform also provides admins with a VPS for isolated cloud resources, though the plans aren't quite customizable. Regardless, Hostinger is an excellent pick for both newcomers and veterans who are hoping to have a server hosted quickly.

5) Shockbyte

Shockbyte's lightning bolt logo (Image via Shockbyte)

Shockbyte is a dedicated hosting service for gaming and is one of the most well-reputed hosts in the world.

The service guarantees 100% uptime for your server or you'll receive your money back. Its more expensive plans are some of the most technically impressive in the hosting industry.

Rentals can be obtained for Minecraft and other multiplayer titles for as little as $9.99 per month. However, players who don't need as many resources can use plans that are as low as $1.99 per month for a one gigabyte RAM allocation.

It all really comes down to what an admin is looking for, and Shockbyte has a plan to meet their needs in almost any circumstance.

