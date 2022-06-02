5 best servers to join after Minecraft's 1.19 update

Minecraft's 1.19 update will arrive on June 7, 2022. Naturally, players will be looking for great multiplayer servers once the new content is live.

Fortunately, some of the best servers in the entire Minecraft community are already prepping for The Wild Update. Once the patch drops in earnest, these servers will be ready and willing to accept new and returning players.

There are countless servers to choose from, but it doesn't hurt to take a look at some of the best options. They may not be for everyone, but these servers are certainly worth checking out first, at the very least.

Awesome servers that will support Minecraft version 1.19

1) Mineheroes (Play.Mineheroes.org)

Mineheroes features a wide range of versions supported (Image via Mineheroes.org)

Mineheroes is one of the best servers for cross-compatible gameplay between Minecraft's Java and Bedrock Editions. It supports multiple versions of the game on the same server.

The server admins recommend playing version 1.8.9, but they support versions dating back to 1.7 and also include all versions up to 1.19.

The server itself features a plethora of gameplay modes, including Mystic Skyblock, Prison, Factions PvP, Creative, Survival, OneBlock and much more. There are various global improvements for all players, including custom enchantments and global kits.

Considering only a select few servers are capable of facilitating gameplay between versions of Minecraft, this server is certainly worth a look.

Since Bedrock Edition is compatible with the server, it means Pocket Edition players can join in on the fun as well. This server may not fit every player's unique tastes, but it's a great place to start while poring through the server list and adding IP addresses for future servers.

2) Brawl (Brawl.com)

Brawl's Minecraft Build world (Image via Brawl.com)

One of the most unique servers in the community, Brawl promises players a Minecraft experience like they've never seen. Considering each of their plugins are built from the ground up by their own development team, this statement certainly holds up.

Brawl provides plenty of PvP game modes like Capture the Flag and PvE experiences like Minecraft Build. However, it also has unique experiences such as Party Deluxe, which is the server's take on the wildly popular Mario Party series, and it's addictingly enjoyable.

3) Minewind (Server.Minewind.com)

Minewind will soon be updating to version 1.19 (Image via Minewind.com)

Minewind may be a bit extreme for some Minecraft players, but it provides an excellent experience nonetheless. Featuring a true survival MMO experience, players will increase their skills and progress as they play.

However, to keep with the survival experience, there are very few rules in Minewind's server. If a player kills you or griefs you, don't expect the staff to restore your lost progress.

It isn't quite a pure Anarchy server in the traditional sense, but this server is best reserved for players who want a sizable challenge.

Fortunately, the survival gameplay is augmented with a great MMO system. Kill monsters and defeat bosses to rack up great loot. Any leftover loot can be sold back to villagers for a profit in emeralds.

Special events also take place periodically in order to keep players engaged. Just be careful with your precious items; you never know when things might take a bad turn in the wilderness.

4) Roleplay Hub (Mc.Roleplayhub.com)

Roleplay Hub is exceptional for narrative-driven players (Image via Roleplayhub.com)

Roleplay Hub is a time-tested Minecraft server that has provided players with countless hours of enjoyment. It is geared primarily towards narrative-driven players who enjoy playing in-character, and there are school and fantasy-based worlds to accommodate this.

However, for players who want to kick back and enjoy themselves without roleplay, there's also a great Creative Mode world worth sinking time into.

The server currently supports version 1.18.2 but will proceed to version 1.19 once they're capable of doing so.

5) Hypixel (Mc.Hypixel.net)

Hypixel has long remained a golden standard for servers (Image via Hypixel.net)

One of the best servers ever conceived, Hypixel offers just about anything a player could ask for. It provides one of the largest range of game modes, though one of the most beloved is its unique take on Skyblock.

The vast player-driven economy supports most game modes, and some of the players who have PvPed on the server are incredibly popular.

Hypixel supports the majority of Minecraft versions, so it will likely support 1.19 in due time.

Considering the new content in The Wild Update, it will be interesting to see how Hypixel's developers implement the new mobs, blocks and items into their own game worlds.

The server is one of the more ingenious ones when using existing vanilla content with its own plugins, so many players are excited about what Hypixel will bring next.

