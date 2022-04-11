5 best sheep skins in Minecraft

Minecraft skins are one of the best aspects of the game. Steve and Alex are admittedly cool characters, but they're not as cool as being able to play as Mario, Sonic, an Enderman in a suit, or almost anything else. Most players have a go-to skin that they use often, and when they don't, they usually switch skins instead of going skinless.

There are thousands of skins available, with more being created all the time. Sheep are one of the most common mobs in the game and have many skins and skin variations. Many sheep skins come from skin packs, while others are custom made. Here are the best ones.

Best sheep-themed skins available in Minecraft

5) Sheep outfit with hat

Sheep outfit (Image via Cleora/minecraftskins.com)

This particular skin isn't exactly a sheep like the others on this list. Rather, it's a sheep outfit for a regular skin. It will make the player look like a sheep, though they'll clearly be wearing a costume. It's a pretty great skin and a unique take on the sheep skin.

4) Sheep in a skin

Sheep in a skin (Image via lexthesheep/minecraftskins.net)

This is one of the most interesting skins on this list. Instead of a sheep skin, it's a skin with a sheep in it. It'll definitely catch the eye of any other player who might be on the same world, which is a good thing.

3) Business sheep

Business sheep (Image via n0wew/minecraftskins.net)

On minecraftskins.net, there are plenty of sheep-related skins. Since it's a custom skin site, that could be true of any kind of skin. For players looking for sheep skins, it's a great place to go to. This sheep skin is mustached and has a proper suit. It's one of the coolest skins that also happens to feature a sheep.

2) Business sheep with sunglasses

Business sheep w/ sunglasses (Image via CardsFan1/PlanetMinecraft)

How could a business sheep be made any cooler? With sunglasses. Fortunately, that skin is available on PlanetMinecraft. Gamers can find a classic sheep skin with a dark suit and black sunglasses here. It can be downloaded from the website and instantly added to the game.

1) Military sheep

Military sheep (Image via n0wew/minecraftskins)

Also posted on minecraftskins.com, the military sheep is probably the coolest sheep skin players can get. It was also created by n0wew and it's simple but really cool. The skin features a mustached sheep in a green military uniform. The uniform comes complete with a hat and emblems on its chest. It's by far the most unique of the sheep skins, which makes it pretty cool.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the views of the author.

Edited by R. Elahi