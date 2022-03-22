5 best Slime skins for Minecraft

Minecraft skins are an amazing way to customize a character's appearance. Players can find a large variety of different skins online and can even create custom skins.

In the Java Edition of the game, skins are free and easy to access. This article will focus specifically on the best slime skins in the game, which are trendy styles of skins that players love to use.

Explore these trendy Slime skins in Minecraft

5) Classic Slime skin

Classic slime skin (Image via SkinsMC)

Use Skin

The classic slime skin is an exact copy of the slime in Minecraft made into a skin with very few changes and unnecessary extra additions.

This may feel plain to some players, but it’s always great to have a simple skin like this, especially for those opting for a simplistic look. Not everyone needs extra additions that may feel pointless.

4) Fashionable Slime skin

Fashionable slime skin (Image via SkinsMC)

Use Skin

This skin wears a sweatshirt featuring a creeper face on the back of the shirt. It's a novel and cool concept for a Minecraft mob wearing clothing with another type of mob.

This may seem childish, but skins in which mobs wear sweatshirts are quite popular. This trendy slime skin can attract some attention. Players can be seen sporting their favorite slime skin all the time.

3) Assasin Slime skin

Assassin slime skin (Image via SkinsMC)

Use Skin

This particular rendition may be appealing for fans of the assassins creed franchise as that’s the type of appearance the skin is going for.

This is a very cool skin because it’s in a robe like an assassin. It's also an excellent choice for Minecraft servers as it has a hooded character with a slime face, which may seem very unexpected and mysterious to others.

2) Rainbow Slime skin

Rainbow slime skin (Image via SkinsMC)

Use Skin

Next up is yet another brilliant choice for anyone searching for slime-styled skin. This particular skin represents a rainbow slime which is uniquely different from the others on this list as it doesn’t follow the normal green color scheme.

This is similar to a normal slime skin as it has no clothing. Fans of multi-colored skins should give this one a shot as it makes a great choice.

1) Slime in a suit skin

Slime in a suit skin (Image via SkinsMC)

Use Skin

This stylish slime tops the list because it rocks a formal business suit. This particular skin has been made very popular due to Minecraft YouTuber Brandon "PeteZahHutt" Clement making his entire appearance around that skin.

For those unaware, PeteZahHutt is one of the most popular MC YouTubers with just under 900k subs. He gained a lot of popularity from playing gamemodes such as Minecraft SMP.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the opinions of the writer.

Edited by Srijan Sen