5 best sources to get Lapis Lazuli in Minecraft Pocket Edition

After making some progress in a Minecraft survival world, players will soon want to enhance their gear. Players can improve their weapons, tools, and armors with enchantments.

In the early game, players can invest their diamonds on an enchanting table to get some low-level enchantments like unbreaking, efficiency, and so on. Later, players can add bookshelves to their enchanting setup to get high-level enchantments.

But, before going down the enchantment journey, players will have to obtain lapis lazuli in Minecraft. Lapis lazuli is required for enchanting items on an enchanting table. It is also used for crafting various dyes.

Here are some of the best sources to get lapis lazuli in Minecraft.

Best sources to get Lapis Lazuli in Minecraft

#5 - Strip mining

Strip mining is one of the best ways to obtain any ore in Minecraft. All ores have a certain height level where they generate frequently. It is valid for lapis lazuli as well. Lapis lazuli ore generates naturally between Y levels 0-30. Players can strip mine in this height range to find lapis lazuli.

Unlike other overworld ores, mining a lapis lazuli ore drops more than one lapis. Using a fortune enchanted pickaxe, players can get stacks of lapis lazuli from one ore vein.

#4 - Mineshaft

Mineshaft chest (Image via Sportskeeda)

While mining, players may stumble upon a mineshaft. Do not ignore the mineshaft when searching for lapis lazuli. Mineshaft chests have a 14.5% chance to generate with 4-9 lapis lazuli.

Along with lapis lazuli, players may also find valuables and riches like diamonds, enchanted books, name tags, etc.

#3 - Shipwreck

Shipwreck chest (Image via Minecraft)

Shipwrecks are another great source to find lapis lazuli in Minecraft. Sadly, they can only be found in oceans and seas. Shipwrecks can be generated with three chests: treasure chest, supply chest, and map chests.

Players have 61.5% to find lapis lazuli in the treasure chest of shipwreck. Players can also find other loot items like iron ingots, gold ingots, emeralds, and diamonds.

#2 - Wandering traders

A wandering trader (Image via Minecraft)

Wandering traders are not a consistent source of lapis lazuli. However, as they spawn naturally near players, they can be used to get lots of items. Wandering trades can offer three lapis lazuli for one emerald.

Sadly, they do not reset trades like villagers. Instead of wandering traders, players can rely on villagers to get lapis lazuli.

#1 - Cleric villagers

Lapis trade (Image via Reddit)

Cleric villagers are a reliable source of lapis lazuli in Minecraft. Apprentices and high-level cleric villagers will sell one emerald for one lapis lazuli. This is costly compared to wandering traders, but unlike traders, clerics will reset their trades after going out of stock.

Through trading, players can get loads of emeralds, so the lack of emeralds won't be an issue.

