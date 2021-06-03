5 best survival skins for Minecraft Java Edition

Choosing a skin can be a tricky decision for Minecraft players to make.

Luckily, it is incredibly easy to change Minecraft skins. The Java Edition has a tab dedicated to skins in the Minecraft Launcher, making it convenient for players to update their look.

Players might want to change their skin for a number of reasons, perhaps even based on the kind of game they plan on playing in Minecraft. This article lists some of the best survival skins in Minecraft Java Edition.

Top 5 Minecraft survival skins

5) Minecraft Creeper of Survival by orangeman000

This creeper-inspired skin is rated highly by users on Minecraft Skins. Players who love the iconic mob can emulate their look with this skin while still remaining human-esque. This skin is what it might look like if creepers could play on survival mode the same way players do.

Download Minecraft Creeper of Survival here.

4) Apocalypse Survival Steve (Zombified!) (3D) by GuineaPig371

This cool skin is similar to the creeper skin listed above, as it mimics what a zombie turned player might look like. With this skin, players can imagine that they were once a human, turned zombie, again turned somewhat human, and are now trying to survive amongst the creatures that still roam in the Minecraft world.

Download Apocalypse Survival Steve (Zombified!) (3D) here.

3) Adventure Steve by eyeballguk12

This re-imagined take on the classic Minecraft Steve skin is among the highest rated survival themed skins on Minecraft Skins. Based off of another survival Steve skin but with more thoughtful details added, Adventure Steve is perfect for players who are looking for a classic survival Minecraft experience without sticking with the basic, default skin.

Download Adventure Steve here.

2) -notepad of obs :D- by Stxrnix

This skin features beautiful detailed terrain on the front and back. User Stxrnix on Minecraft Skins is a popular skin creator and it is evident as to why. This artistic skin allows players to be the survival world themselves. With the right world seed, players might even blend into the terrain.

Download -notepad of obs :D- here.

1) Survival Steve by Oogabooga4

At the top of the list is this incredible skin design by Oogabooga4. There are awesome details in this skin that give Minecraft survival mode a truly authentic feel. This skin is representative of what players would look like in real life if they were to go through everything that their avatar does in a typical survival world.

Download Survival Steve here.

Edited by Gautham Balaji