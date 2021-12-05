5 best texture packs for Minecraft 1.18 update (PC)

The Minecraft update that players have been anticipating since last year was released on November 30. Most players have created or upgraded their existing world to Minecraft 1.18.

To enhance the game's visuals, players can change a few things such as the textures. However, since the update has only recently been released, not a lot of good texture packs are available at the moment.

Texture packs for Minecraft 1.18

5) Xray Ultimate

This texture pack is unique to the other ones on this list. It allows the players to see through blocks and locate ores. This texture pack is also compatible with quite a few other famous mods such as pixelmon and sandwhichable.

Players can also install the optifine mod to get the extra night vision effect and zoom in without using a spyglass. Turning off smooth lightning can also help players see hidden ores.

Download this texture pack from here.

4) Visible ores

Visible ores in lush caves (Image via Mojang)

This texture pack will be helpful for beginner Minecrafters. It makes the textures of ores glow, which can help during mining. This is also helpful while exploring huge lush or dripstone caves as most parts of these caves are dark.

Download this texture pack from here.

3) Motschen's Better Leaves

Better leaves resource pack (Image via Mojang)

Most Overworld biomes are full of trees in Minecraft. This simple resource pack can make the leaves in Minecraft appear a lot better. It makes the leaves look a little bushier and natural by adding additional layers of leaves.

The developers of this texture pack also recommend that players enable the smart leaves option if they are on optifine. This will help increase the client PC's framerate.

Download this texture pack from here.

2) Dramatic Skys

Sunset (Image via Mojang)

Many high-quality shaders of Minecraft will add beautiful skies to it. However, these shaders are highly demanding and can lower the average framerate by a lot.

Dramatic Skys resource pack will make the clouds in the game appear visually appealing by making them a lot more realistic and detailed.

The best part is that this texture pack has a very small effect on the game's performance and smoothness.

Download this texture pack from here.

1) Clarity

While embracing the blocky nature of Minecraft, clarity makes everything in the game look much better. This resource pack is 32 times the standard texture resolution which makes the textures a lot sharper and clearer.

Download this texture pack from here.

