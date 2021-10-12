5 best tips for decorating your Minecraft base

Bases are one of the most important things that Minecraft players can build in-game. They serve as a place for players to rest, build, store their items, and more. Bases can be incredibly personal.

While some players may want their bases to be strictly functional, many Minecraft players may want to add their own personal flair to their base. One way to do this is to decorate.

When it comes to decorating their bases, Minecraft players have an array of options. Not sure where to start? Here’s our list of the five best tips for decorating your base in Minecraft.

Minecraft: Top 5 tips for decorating your base

5) Use foliage

An image of every flower in-game (Image via Minecraft)

Minecraft has all sorts of plants that players can decorate with. Players can use flower pots to decorate the inside of their bases with flowers, mushrooms, and saplings. For a base’s exterior, Minecraft players can plant trees and flowers. This is good for decoration and as a source of wood and dye.

4) Don’t forget barrels

An image of a base that a player has decorated with barrels (Image via Minecraft)

Barrels are an often overlooked storage solution in Minecraft. Unlike a chest, a barrel can be placed in single-block spaces and still be accessible to players. Minecraft players can also use barrels as walls and floors. Barrels can be crafted out of wooden slabs and planks in Java Edition or wooden slabs and sticks in Bedrock Edition.

3) Use trapdoors

An image of shelves made from trapdoors in-game (Image via Minecraft)

Trapdoors can be used to build decorative shelves, drawers, and tables. Minecraft players can also use them to build decorative chairs. This can be done by placing a trapdoor on either side of one stair block. Players can also place trapdoors on the ends of their beds for an extra splash of personality.

2) Waterlogged campfires

An image of a bridge that a player has made out of waterlogged campfires (Image via Minecraft)

While Minecraft players can use campfires for cooking, light, and signaling, this block also has its merits as a decorative block. Extinguished campfires have a lattice-like appearance, and players can use them to decorate roofs, bridges, and more. Players can extinguish a campfire by waterlogging the block, by clicking with a shovel, or by using a splash bottle on it.

1) Use block variants

An image of deepslate and its variants in-game (Image via Minecraft)

When building with materials such as stone and deepslate, players can alternate between several of the block’s variants. This is especially useful for floors, roofs, and walls, as using block variants can help to break up the monotony of a build.

Note: The article reflects the views of the writer.

Minecraft players can use any number of tips, tricks, and techniques to decorate their bases in-game. Let us know your favorite one in comments below!

Edited by R. Elahi