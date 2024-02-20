5 best tips to survive in the End in Minecraft

Minecraft's End dimension can be a dangerous place, due in no small part to the Ender Dragon boss and wanton endermen. However, even after the dragon is defeated, dangers still loom in the End by way of the endermen and hidden shulkers within the dimension's cities. Fortunately, the right tips can help players stay alive and aware while traversing the End.

Many of the best tips when it comes to surviving the End in Minecraft come down to preparation and having the right gear to deal with enemies. However, some tips are also useful for traversing the dimension or avoiding its many dangerous pitfalls.

Whatever the case, if players are preparing to push into the game's final dimension, there are certain things to keep in mind.

Note: This list is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer

5 of the best tips for surviving the End in Minecraft

1) Bring along a carved pumpkin

Carved pumpkins can protect Minecraft players from endermen (Image via Mojang)

Carved pumpkins might not seem like much more than decorations in Minecraft, but they have a hidden use when dealing with endermen. When worn on a player's head, players can stare directly into the eyes of endermen without enraging them.

Granted, carved pumpkin helmets obscure a player's vision significantly when worn, so they should likely be avoided when fighting the Ender Dragon. Once the boss is gone, though, wearing a carved pumpkin helmet can be a great way to traverse the End and carry out various tasks without upsetting the dimension's lanky inhabitants.

2) Keep some extra ender pearls

Ender pearls can be a lifesaver in Minecraft's End dimension (Image via TapL/YouTube)

Although Minecraft fans will already need ender pearls to gain access to the End (unless they're incredibly lucky and happen upon a seed where a stronghold has its End portal activated already), having them can be a lifesaver in the dimension. Since one bad step can lead to a fall into the Void, players can toss an ender pearl back onto land and save their skins.

Ender pearls are generally just useful when hopping between the various islands of the End, saving players from using resources to create bridges between them. Just be mindful of the fall damage depending on how far the ender pearl is thrown, as that can cause more problems than it solves.

3) Enchant a bow with Infinity

An Infinity bow in Minecraft will save plenty of headaches in the End (Image via Mojang)

Regardless of whether Minecraft fans are entering the End for the first time or the 500th time, having a bow with plenty of arrows makes the adventure easier. Since this is the case, in lieu of filling one's inventory with arrows, it may be better to enchant the bow with Infinity, which allows the bow to continue to fire arrows as long as at least one is in the player's inventory.

This ensures that players can shoot and destroy the End crystals during the Ender Dragon fight if necessary. The bow should also be incredibly helpful when traversing End cities and fighting shulkers.

4) Keep slow falling potions handy

Potions of slow falling can be a huge help in Minecraft's End dimension (Image via CommandBlockKid/YouTube)

Much like ender pearls, potions of slow falling can be a lifesaver in the End in Minecraft. Gravity isn't a player's best friend in the End, due in no small part to the presence of the Void and the shulkers' ability to cause players to float before taking fall damage. These potions effectively nullify shulkers' only attack while providing insurance against falling into the Void too quickly.

If players begin falling toward the Void when they are in possession of both ender pearls and these potions, they can slow their descent long enough to toss some ender pearls and keep themselves from dying and losing all their items (if their KeepInventory game rule isn't enabled, that is).

5) Use a Looting III-enchanted weapon to kill shulkers

Looting will ensure Minecraft fans get more shulker shells from battling shulkers (Image via Mojang)

Shulkers are one of the most sought-after mobs due to the shells they drop, which can be used to craft incredibly helpful shulker boxes. However, killing shulkers with bows doesn't maximize the shulker shells they drop. It's instead advised to weaken the shulkers from far away with a bow before finishing them off with a Looting III-enchanted weapon.

By doing so, players will be able to collect more shulker shells with each shulker killed than they would by simply picking the mobs off with a bow. All in all, this tactic results in more shulker shells and, ultimately, more shulker boxes for vastly improving a player's inventory capacity.