5 best tips for using maps in Minecraft

Maps in Minecraft are one of the most useful tools that you can use to explore the blocky world. While most areas might look harmless, some dangerous zones can get you in a pickle. Maps are useful in almost every situation, whether exploring a new biome, building massive structures, or hunting for hidden treasures.

Maps help you stay oriented and track your progress. They are also helpful when you are not using them. In this article, we will list five tips to help you make the most out of maps in Minecraft.

Tips for using maps in Minecraft

1) Start small and then upgrade

When you first craft a map, it starts as a blank locator map with a limited view of the area around you. While this smaller map is great for exploring specific locations, such as villages or strongholds, it can feel restrictive if you’re traveling long distances.

However, you can upgrade your map’s size by combining it with paper on a crafting table. Each upgrade increases the area it covers, up to four times its original size. This makes larger maps perfect for keeping track of multiple landmarks. Just remember, as the map expands, it shows fewer details, so balance your map size with your needs.

2) Mark important locations using banners

Banners can be seen on the map in Minecraft (Image via Mojang Studios)

One of the coolest features of maps is the ability to mark important locations using banners. Craft a banner, place it somewhere significant, like your base or a cave that you have to explore, and right-click the banner with your map in hand. The banner will appear on the map as a marker, making it easy to locate essential spots.

This trick is especially handy when you’re exploring far from home and need to ensure you can find your way back. Use different colored banners to represent different types of locations — white for your home, red for danger zones, or blue for water-related landmarks.

3) Always carry a locator map

There are two types of maps in Minecraft: regular maps and locator maps. While a regular map shows the terrain around you, a locator map displays your position with a moving pointer. This is incredibly helpful for staying oriented, especially in unfamiliar areas.

Locator maps are also great for multiplayer games since they show the positions of other players holding locator maps. If you’re working on a project with friends or exploring together, you can track each other easily. Always craft and carry a locator map when you’re planning to explore extensively — it’s like having a built-in compass and GPS.

4) Create a map wall for an exploration room

If you love exploring and mapping out your world, a map wall is a must-have. A map wall is essentially a display of multiple maps placed on item frames to create a large, detailed view of your world. Start by mapping out individual sections of your world, making sure each map overlaps slightly with the next one for continuity.

Once you’ve explored and filled in the maps, place them in item frames on a wall. This lets you see your entire world at a glance and plan your next adventure. Map walls in Minecraft are also a great way to show off the progress of your exploration and can be a centerpiece in your base.

5) Use maps for treasure hunting

Maps are a great tool for treasure hunting in Minecraft (Image via Mojang Studios)

One of the most exciting uses for maps in Minecraft is hunting for buried treasure. Treasure maps can be found in shipwrecks and underwater ruins, and they guide you to chests hidden in sandy shores or ocean floors.

When following a treasure map, approach the red “X” carefully and dig in a 3x3 area around it to ensure you don’t miss the chest. These treasures often contain rare items like diamonds, TNT, or the Heart of the Sea, making them well worth the effort.

