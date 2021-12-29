5 best trades for emeralds in Minecraft

Trading is an in-game mechanic that allows players to get various useful items in Minecraft. Because of trading, villagers are considered one of the best mobs in the game.

Players can get weapons, armors, tools, blocks, food, and many other things for emeralds. The other way around is also possible, which makes emerald farming easy.

Players can sell their items to villagers and obtain shiny emeralds from them. Trading with villagers will also increase XP levels. This article shares some efficient and easy trades for getting emeralds in Minecraft.

Best trades for emeralds in Minecraft

5) Sticks

Trading sticks is a great way to obtain emeralds early in the game. Players can craft sticks using wood, which is available almost everywhere in the Overworld. Players can sell 32 sticks for one emerald to fletchers in Minecraft.

Considering how easy it is to obtain sticks, trading them with fletchers is among the easiest ways to get emeralds. Players can turn an unemployed villager into a fletcher by placing a fletching table in front of it.

4) Glass panes

Glass panes are another cheap item to trade for emeralds in Minecraft. From six glass blocks, players can get 16 glass panes. Cartographers buy 11 glass panes for an emerald. Players can reduce the cost to one glass pane for one emerald by zombifying the cartographer and curing them.

Players can buy glass blocks from librarians and turn them into glass panes. This way, they can double their profits easily.

3) Melons and pumpkins

Jay ⛏️ @Mega_Spud Couple of shots of my pumpkin/melon farm on Minecraft - I'm looking forward to upgrading it when the Nether Update is ready, as I can use observers to detect the plant growth then, making it more efficient and a neater build too.



What features are you looking forward to? Couple of shots of my pumpkin/melon farm on Minecraft - I'm looking forward to upgrading it when the Nether Update is ready, as I can use observers to detect the plant growth then, making it more efficient and a neater build too.What features are you looking forward to? https://t.co/5VjkoOtKHI

Melons and pumpkins are both farmed the same way, and both can be traded for emeralds as well. Once the seed has grown, it can produce melons/pumpkins forever. Players can easily farm and sell them to farmers for some precious emeralds.

2) Iron ingots

Iron farm (Image via Minecraft)

Iron farms are one of the most common farm players can build in Minecraft. But soon after creating them, players will find themselves bathing in excess iron ingots. Luckily, all of the extra iron ingots can be sold to toolsmiths, armorers, and weaponsmiths for emeralds.

1) Books

Librarian's book trade is arguably the most broken trade in Minecraft. After curing a librarian, players can sell one book for an emerald. From the same villager, players may also buy bookshelves for an emerald.

Bookshelves can be converted into three books, which players can sell for an emerald each. This trick allows players to triple their emeralds easily.

Note: The article reflects the opinions of the writer.

