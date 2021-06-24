How to build an automatic melon farm in Minecraft

Melons in Minecraft are one of the easiest food sources to grow as melon stems on breaking drops 0-3 melon seeds, which can be found in savanna and desert biome villages. Additionally, players can find melon seeds in Dungeons, Mineshafts, and Woodland mansions.

Unlike other crops like wheat and potato in Minecraft, melons need two blocks to grow, one for the melon stem and the other for the melon itself, which the player can harvest.

Players can grow melons by using a hoe on a dirt block to turn it into farmland and then planting the melon seeds on it. This article is a guide for players looking to build an automatic melon farm in Minecraft. Here's the list of items required for this specific design:

40 Pistons

40 Observer

56 Rail

34 Powered rail

40 Redstone dust

40 Melon seeds

2 Hoppers

2 Chests

1 Minecart with Hopper

1 Water

1 Glowstone

1 Slab

128 Temporary blocks

1 Hoe

Steps for building an automatic melon farm in Minecraft

This specific farm is designed by Shulkercraft, who are well known for their Redstone contraptions and efficient Minecraft farm designs on YouTube.

Step 1: Building the collection system

Pattern for rails (Image via Minecraft)

At first, players need to dig a 10x9 hole which is two blocks deep. Next, place the rails and powered rails in the same pattern as shown in the image. And then, players need to put a Redstone torch under the blocks on which powered rails are placed.

Players need to place the Minecart with a hopper and push it to make it move on the rails. This Minecart with hopper will collect all the melons and deposit them in the chests, which players will build in the next step.

Step 2: Building a storage system

Storage system (Image via Minecraft)

To build the storage system, players need to dig a 2x2 hole which is one block deep, and half of the hole needs to be under the rails. Then place the double chest on the part of the hole that is not under the rails and put both the hoppers under the rail going into the chests.

Step 3: Preparing for the farmland

Image via Minecraft

Players must build a layer of dirt 1 block above the railway where the melon seeds will grow. Next, they need to add water in the block closest to the middle, as shown in the image above.

They can do this by removing the dirt block, placing a slab, and putting water on it. Then, players can place a glowstone on top of the water to hide it and make sure mobs don't spawn inside the farm.

Step 4: Making the farmland

Image via Minecraft

Players need to make a checkerboard pattern with their hoe on the land of dirt that was prepared in the previous step. Once the farmland is ready, players must place the seeds in the farmland, and then they can move to the next step.

Step 5: Adding Pistons and Observers

To place the pistons and observers, players need to make a temporary roof which needs to be two blocks above the farmland. Then place the pistons facing downwards on all empty dirt blocks where the melon will grow and observers facing the melon stems.

When the observers notice a growth in the melon stems, it will send a redstone signal to the pistons, which will then push the melons and break them. The melons that fall on the ground will be collected by the hopper in Minecart and stored in the chests. Power all the observers using a Redstone on each one of them, and then the building part of the farm is complete.

This specific design will yield more than 1100 melons per hour, making it one of the most efficient and high-profit melon farm designs in Minecraft.

We have launched a dedicated Sportskeeda Minecraft YT channel! Hurray :) Your feedback is welcome!

Edited by Shaheen Banu