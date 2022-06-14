5 best uses of copper in the new Minecraft 1.19 update

When the Minecraft 1.17 update came out, players were quite excited about the addition of a new ore to the game after years. As players play around with all the latest additions that arrived with the Minecraft 1.19 update, they must also consider that copper is no longer a new ore. While the ore may not be as useful in combat as other minerals such as diamond, iron, and netherite, it has its own advantages over the others.

Copper can be mined from copper ore blocks that generate in the overworld. Unlike other ore blocks like diamond, gold, lapis lazuli, and redstone, copper can be found abundantly throughout Minecraft's world. Copper can also generate in the form of veins, allowing for large and profitable mining expeditions.

This article will discuss the uses of copper in the newly released Minecraft 1.19 update.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

Minecraft 1.19: 5 ways players can showcase their creativity with copper

5) Copper ingot

Minerals and natural resources in Minecraft are often found in the form of ore deposits within the overworld. Players can mine these ore blocks and use the game’s smelting process to make a processed form of the mineral, known as an ingot. Copper ingots can be made by smelting copper ore or raw copper in a furnace or blast furnace.

While copper ingots cannot be used to make armor, weapons, and tools like other minerals (gold, iron, diamond, netherite), they can be used to make some unique items that can be quite useful within the game. These items are mentioned below.

4) Block of copper

Once players have made iron ingots, they can use the latter to construct various copper-based items and blocks. One of the most straightforward blocks to make is a block of copper. These blocks can be made by placing nine copper ingots inside a crafting table. Copper blocks are of great use in building.

3) Oxidization

The new copper blocks in Minecraft 1.17 introduced the "oxidization" mechanic to the game. This is inspired by the oxidization process that copper goes through in real life. Copper blocks in Minecraft change their color over time, turning from their native copper color to a blue-greenish shade.

This can be used in building as well and can be witnessed changing their color over time. It makes for some beautiful designs and brings out the dynamic nature of the building mechanic in the game.

2) Spyglass

The spyglass is an interesting little item that was added with the caves and cliffs part 1 update. Much like OptiFine's modded "zoom" feature, players using the spyglass can use it to zoom in and, essentially, get a lay of the land. Players must combine copper ingots with an amethyst shard to make this item. The inclusion of the spyglass gives the game an official zooming method.

1) Lightning rod

Lighting rods are items that attract lightning. Players can place these on top of their houses to avoid getting hit by lightning or having their houses or farm animals damaged. Players can orient a lightning rod in the direction they want, thereby having some control over where lightning might hit. This can be especially useful in cases where a lightning rod is hooked up to a redstone circuit.

Lightning rods can also be used when players are trying to hit a mob with a lightning strike. For example, players can try and hit a creeper with a lightning g strike to change it into a charged creeper. Another use of the lightning rod is directing lightning towards a group of copper blocks. This triggers the blocks' oxidation process.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far