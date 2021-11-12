5 best vanilla modpacks for Minecraft

Many Minecraft players prefer the vanilla experience that the game offers over other options, but they still want more content than what's available by default.

Vanilla modpacks for Minecraft offer new items and building blocks, terrain changes, challenges, as well as new mobs and biomes that all have a vanilla feel to them.

Those looking for some great Minecraft vanilla modpacks to try needn't look any further. This guide will highlight five of the absolute best vanilla modpacks for Minecraft that are guaranteed to please.

Top 5 Minecraft modpacks that provide a vanilla experience

5) Slightly Vanilla Flavoured

This modpack adds a variety of new structures to Minecraft (Image via Minecraft)

Download Here

Up first is Slightly Vanilla Flavoured, a modpack that sets out to add a plethora of new features to Minecraft while still staying true to the game's core elements.

This mod particularly adds a lot of new textures, biomes, pregenerated structures, and mobs to the game. Although perhaps the most expansive mod on this list in terms of adding a lot of new gameplay elements, it still stays true to the native feeling of vanilla Minecraft.

4) The Vanilla Experience

Download Here

The Vanilla Experience is perfect for those looking for a modpack that is easy to install. Furthermore, it also offers some of the best mods and has very few config options, making the setup very simple.

This modpack is designed for those who like to play vanilla Minecraft with minimal changes or tweaks to game mechanics. The Vanilla Experience pack also gives players the ability to customize their game experience by adding or removing mods as desired.

3) Vanilla Plus

This Minecraft modpack is commonly seen on Minecraft servers (Image via Minecraft)

Download Here

The vanilla plus modpack is highly popular on Minecraft vanilla servers and adds a plethora of new gameplay features while staying true to the native gameplay direction of vanilla Minecraft.

Gameplay wise, this modpack includes new storage mechanics, new blocks, building tools, new mobs, and even several quests for players to complete.

2) InsaneVanilla++

Download Here

This modpack is designed to be a lightweight, vanilla experience. It’s perfect for people who are looking for an experience that is similar to what they would have had in the earliest days of Minecraft.

In terms of new content, players will find many new possibilities unseen in the default version of Minecraft. Some of these include new exploration features, overhauled building mechanics, and even customized challenges.

1) Realistics

The realisitcs modpack helps refine the Minecraft gameplay experience (Image via Minecraft)

Download Here

The Realistics modpack is a modpack designed to provide an overhauled vanilla Minecraft experience by implementing many quality of life improvements.

Although this mod does not change much in terms of raw gameplay mechanics, it can help turn the vanilla version of Minecraft into a much more enjoyable and overall refined experience.

Included in this modpack are all of the most popular quality of life mods one can expect, including AppleSkin, BetterFPS, Diet Hoppers, JustEnough Items, Bedrock Breaks, and much more.

Edited by Siddharth Satish