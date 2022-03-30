One of the most popular aspects of Minecraft is the world of modding. Through the power of mods, players can significantly expand upon various gameplay elements and also add new things.

While there are thousands of different mods out there, undoubtedly one of the most beloved types of mods are those that add new vehicles for players to use. These vehicles can help players get from point A to B faster or are just downright fun to play around with.

Whatever the case might be, anyone out there looking for some great Minecraft vehicle mods to use can check out the guide below where not just one, but five of the best choices are listed.

5 best vehicle mods for Minecraft include Traincraft, Simple Planes, and more

1) Traincraft

Up first is Traincraft, a mod that's perfect for anyone interested in the world of railways and locomotives. With the power of this mod, players can implement their own fully-fledged railway system in Minecraft, complete with different types of trains, tracks, and more.

There's a huge amount of content here, featuring over 80 unique trains and wagon types. It's more than enough to keep one entertained for hours. This mod has also been supported since 2016 and still receives updates somewhat frequently, with the last one having been released a few months ago.

2) Iconic Movie Vehicles

This next mod is titled 'Iconic Movie Vehicles' and adds a bunch of different vehicles to the game from popular movies that are easily recognizable. Right now, there are 3 unique vehicles to choose from:

Ghostbusters: Ecto1

Ferris Buelers Day Off: 1961 Ferrari GT California

Back To the Future: DeLorean Time machine

All in all, this mod is fun and lighthearted, and makes a great choice for anyone looking to have some casual fun with some cool rides.

3) Simple Planes

For those looking for a vehicle mod specifically to traverse a huge distance quickly, for example to meet up with a friend on a Minecraft multiplayer server, this mod, titled Simple Planes, might just be the perfect option.

With the power of this mod, players can build a variety of different aircraft, including planes, helicopters, and even supply drops. There's also a variety of different engines to play around with, so players can craft their dream aircraft.

4) Ultimate Car Mod

Up next is the "Ultimate Car Mod," made by developer "henkelmax." As the name suggests, this mod is all about adding a plethora of different cars and other related items to Minecraft. More specifically, this mod adds cars, roads, and even fuel production to the game.

In total, there are over 54,000 unique different combinations of cars to be had with this mod. If that somehow isn't enough, players can also get stuck into building a highly-sophisticated road system using road construction features this mod has to offer.

5) MrCrayfish's Vehicle Mod

Last but certainly not least is a mod titled MrCrayfish's Vehicle Mod. This mod is part of the MrCrayfish mod series, created by the developer MrCrayfish. These mods are incredibly popular among fans thanks to the level of detail and polished gameplay features.

With MrCrayfish's Vehicle Mod, things are no different. The level of quality and attention to detail in this mod is incredible. There are over 20 vehicles included, with different options for engines, wheels, and colors.

Perhaps the most notable part of this mod, however, is the extensive vehicle customization system. Every vehicle in this mod can be completely customized, which leads to an essentially endless possibility of unique vehicles to play around with.

Note: The article reflects the author's opinion. The websites for the mods are known to be reliable but users should interact with them at their own risk.

