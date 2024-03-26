5 best Version 1.12 Minecraft servers to play

Minecraft servers offer a unique and exciting multiplayer experience, allowing players to interact, compete, and collaborate in a shared world. Minecraft works differently compared to many other video games; it allows players to play older versions even after new updates get released. However, servers often are updated to the highest version possible, and that sometimes means they stop allowing players to play on the older versions.

This article will go over five of the top Minecraft servers for version 1.12 that provide a wide variety of gameplay, active communities, and countless options for your entertainment. There's a server on this list for everyone, whether your interests lie in creative building, minigames, or fierce PvP combat.

Minecraft servers that allow you to play on version 1.12

1) PurplePrison

IP Address: purpleprison.net

PurplePrison is a well-known Minecraft server that specializes in the Minecraft prison game mode. PurplePrison is a distinctive interpretation of the prison mode with its deeply immersive gameplay and committed community. Beginning as inmates, players must advance through different ranks by doing missions, participating in activities, and engaging with other players.

The server offers a dynamic and diverse gaming experience with its own plugins, interesting missions, and economy system. If you've been searching for a server where you can spend countless hours grinding, this is a fantastic choice.

The server has tons of rich features, such as FFA events, Koth events, Holiday events, and much more. Players can gamble with custom plugins such as coinflip, itemflip, and crash. They can also even face off against each other in 1v1 duels for money and axes since the server has a huge emphasis on PvP.

2) Minecadia

IP Address: play.minecadia.com

Minecadia is a server with tons of game modes available, some of the most popular are Faction mode and Pixelmon mode. Minecadia is a collaborative and encouraging environment with an emphasis on creating and wonderful exploration whether it be finding new Pokemon or raiding players' bases.

Minecadia is a creative playground for everyone who enjoys experimenting with different game modes. With so many blocks, tools, and features at your disposal, you can design anything they want. The server also has tons of YouTubers that you may have the chance to play with if that's something that interests you.

3) MineBerry

IP Address: mc.mineberry.org

MineBerry is a great server that allows play on version 1.12 (Image via Mojang)

MineBerry is a flexible Minecraft server that supports a variety of playstyles. It has a variety of game modes to suit all tastes, including anarchy, op survival, normal survival, and minigames. This server is available for players on the Java edition and even those playing on the cracked version of the game.

MineBerry offers a comprehensive Minecraft experience, whether your preference is for fast-paced PvP game modes, making alliances and invading rival groups, or just for building and surviving in hostile environments. With its helpful staff, frequent events, and welcoming community, the server is a fun environment for players of all skill levels.

4) InsanityCraft

IP Address: play.insanitycraft.net

Insanity Craft is a wonderful server (Image via Mojang)

InsanityCraft is the ideal Minecraft server for those who enjoy challenging survival tasks and competitive PvP matches. In this high-stakes survival game, you must defend your base, engage in combat with strong mobs, and compete with other players for scarce resources.

With its distinct leveling system, personalized enchantments, and varied combat games, InsanityCraft gives Minecraft survival a thrilling, competitive edge. This server has been up and running since 2012, so the staff team has truly gained an understanding of what people enjoy and what can make the game a whole lot better.

5) ClubCraft

IP Address: play.clubcraft.net

ClubCraft is an amazing server (Image via Mojang)

The greatest cooperative survival gameplay and minigames are available on the ClubCraft server. ClubCraft has an amazing BedWars, BoxPvP, and SkyPvP scene, with tons of players playing it daily. The server ensures players have a fun and vibrant Minecraft experience by regularly updating its content, adding new features, and cultivating a friendly community.

ClubCraft is currently available for players using version 1.9 to 1.20.4, the most recent update. It has an active Discord group that is constantly taking suggestions from its community and always has people looking to chat about Minecraft.