5 best ways to get experience points quickly in Minecraft 1.18 PE

Players gain experience points in Minecraft by performing specific tasks. At some point, the player's experience level will go up if they keep gaining XP.

They can use these levels to enchant their weapons and items. Experience levels are also required if the player wants to rename an item or repair it on an anvil.

Best ways to gain experience points in Minecraft 1.18 PE

5) Killing mobs

Hostile mobs in a dripstone cave (Image via Minecraft)

By killing hostile mobs, players can get a good amount of XP. A few mobs that spawn less often, such as piglin brutes, will drop slightly more experience orbs upon death. The dripstone caves are a good place to look for hostile mobs as they spawn there commonly.

4) Breeding animals

Pandas (Image via Minecraft)

Most animals in Minecraft can be bred by the player. To do so, players need to give them their preferred food. A few animals, such as pandas, may have different breeding conditions. Breeding animals can provide up to seven XP.

3) Trading

Traders in the game (Image via Minecraft)

Trading is the process of exchanging items with an employed villager in Minecraft. Players can get up to six XP by trading once. It is recommended that players convert their villager into a zombie and cure it to lower the cost of its trade offers.

2) Create XP farms

Even though this method provides the most amount of experience points, it is second on the list because of how hard it can be.

There are quite a few designs to choose from for XP farms in Minecraft. However, the most efficient ones or the ones that output huge amounts of XP are quite hard to build. Some good XP farms are Enderman farms, piglin farms, and the mob tower.

1) Mining Nether quartz ore

Nether quartz ore (Image via Minecraft)

Mining any ore in Minecraft will yield some experience points. However, it is recommended that players mine Nether quartz ore if they want to gain experience points because it drops a lot of XP and is very common.

Players will find a ton of it in the Nether waste biome. However, it does not generate in the basalt deltas.

