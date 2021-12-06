List of all mobs in Minecraft as of 1.18 update

Minecraft is a huge sandbox game and what makes it so diverse are the creatures that spawn in it. There are many different animals and entities that players will come across while exploring the almost infinite world of Minecraft.

Killing mobs can be very beneficial for the player depending on the mob as most of them will drop items upon death. A few mobs may also drop valuable items such as blaze rods and ender pearls.

Minecraft: List of all mobs after the 1.18 Caves & Cliffs update

Mobs in Minecraft can be divided into four parts based on their behavior.

Passive mobs

A sheep (Image via Minecraft)

Most Overworld animals and a few other mobs fall under this category. They do not act aggressively towards the player and will most likely try to flee when attacked by them. Players can breed or tame most of the animals on this list.

All passive mobs are Glow Squid, Fox, Donkey, Cow, Cod, Chicken, Cat, Horse, Bat, Axolotl, Salmon, Pufferfish (Defensive), Rabbit, Baby Polar Bear, Pig, Baby Piglin, Ocelot, Mule, Mooshroom, Parrot, Wandering Trader, Sheep, Skeleton Horse, Villager, Snow Golem, Squid, Strider, Tropical Fish, and Turtle.

Neutral mobs

Spiders (Image via Minecraft)

As it can be guessed from the name, mobs that may or may not attack the player fall under this category.

Usually, neutral mobs will attack the player when they are provoked or if the player attacked them first.

All neutral mobs are: Goat, Enderman, Llama, Iron Golem, Cave Spider, Bee, Panda, Adult Polar Bear, Zombified Piglin, Piglin, Spider, Wolf, Dolphin, and Trader Llama.

Hostile mobs

A phantom (Image via Minecraft)

The scariest mobs in Minecraft fall under this category. When the player is in their range, these mobs will always attack them.

Hostile mobs are found quite often. They may spawn either through a spawner or when light level conditions are met in certain places.

All the hostile mobs in Minecraft are: Zoglin, Wither Skeleton, Witch, Blaze, Chicken Jockey, Drowned, Creeper, Endermite, Skeleton Horseman, Zombie Villager, Zombie, Elder Guardian, Evoker, Ghast, Guardian, Hoglin, Husk, Phantom, Piglin Brute, Magma Cube, Ravager, Ravager Jockey, Shulker, Silverfish, Skeleton, Vindicator, Vex, Stray, Spider Jockey, and Slime.

Boss mobs

The Ender Dragon (Image via Minecraft)

In Minecraft, there are only two boss mobs: the Ender Dragon and the Wither. Both of these are extremely strong. Even experienced Minecrafters have a hard time defeating the boss mobs.

