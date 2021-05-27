5 best ways to get XP in Minecraft Pocket Edition

Like most other games, Minecraft also has an experience-level system. Players can collect yellow and green-colored XP orbs to increase their experience levels.

Experience levels are required for enchanting, renaming name tags, repairing enchanted items, and more. There are various ways to obtain experience points in Minecraft. To get XP orbs, players can kill mobs, smelt items, trade with villagers, etc.

Since many farms work differently in Pocket Edition, farms from Java Edition may not work here. This article showcases some of the best ways to get XP in Minecraft Pocket Edition.

Ways to get XP in Minecraft Pocket Edition

#5 - Classic Mob Tower Farm

The classic mob tower is one of the oldest mob farms in Minecraft. It is cheap and easy to build, even for beginner players. This farm produces zombies, skeletons, creepers, spiders, and more mobs.

Classic mob towers built at higher height levels in the oceans can produce tons of experience points and mob drops. Players can get bones, arrows, bows, and many other valuable drops.

#4 - Spawner-based XP farm

Players can farm XP points using spawners in Minecraft. Spawners are rare blocks that spawn mobs when a player is nearby. Using their natural mechanism, players can create mob XP farms.

Players can find mob spawners in dungeons, mineshafts, bastions, and fortresses.

#3 - Gold farm

Zombie piglins have always been abused for gold in Minecraft. Using them, players can create gold farms to gain gold as well as XP. As gold farms above the bedrock ceiling don't work in the Pocket Edition, players can create portal-based gold farms.

YouTuber navynexus shares a step-by-step guide on how to make a gold farm. Players can use this gold farm to gain lots of experience levels in a few minutes.

#2 - Smelter

Smelting is an excellent way to obtain XP. Some players may not know that smelting an item produces experience points. Using automatic smelters, players can get lots of XP in Minecraft.

Create an automatic potato or cactus farm and connect it to furnaces. Then, players can add fuel to furnaces or make a bamboo farm to supply infinite fuel. Furnaces produce XP for every item cooked/smelted, which keeps on accumulating until a player collects.

#1 - Enderman XP farm

Enderman drops five experience points upon dying. They have a high spawn rate in the end dimension. Players can create an enderman farm to get XP and ender pearls.

Enderman XP farm produces XP more than an average player will ever need in Minecraft.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the author's views.