5 best ways to spawn mobs in Minecraft

Mobs are living creatures that roam the pixelated and blocky world of Minecraft. They are divided into three categories: neutral, passive, and hostile.

Passive mobs do not attack a player even if they hit, whereas neutral mobs do. Hostile mobs don't care if a player attacks them or is minding their own business. They will attack any player nearby. Other than these three categories, there are boss mobs with special spawning conditions.

Players farm various mobs for their drops, such as sheep drop wool, cows drop raw beef, skeletons drop bones, and so on. To get mobs and their drops, players have to understand the spawning mechanism in Minecraft. This article shares some of the best ways to spawn mobs in the game.

Five best ways to spawn mobs in Minecraft

#5 - Nighttime

When the sun goes down, and stars come out, hostile mobs start spawning in the dark areas of Minecraft World. At night time, players can find zombies, skeletons, and creepers spawning around their base. Players can explore at nighttime to experience the horror of Minecraft and farm some XP and mob drops.

#4 - Loading new chunks

Unlike hostile mobs, many passive and neutral mobs spawn only in a new chunk. Mobs like cows, horses, pigs, and bees spawn in groups only once per chunk.

If players don't have success locating them, try to go into new chunks. Loading new chunks means traveling into new undiscovered areas.

#3 - Classic Mob Tower

Classic Mob Tower is one of the oldest XP mob farms in Minecraft. This farm uses dark areas for mob spawning and exploits the mob AI to kill them.

Players can get lots of mob drops and XP from this farm. It can produce zombies, skeletons, creepers, spiders, and sometimes witches.

#2 - Spawners

Players can find various mob spawners in their world. Players can use these spawners to create mob farms. Mob spawners start spawning mobs when a player enters their region within a 16 block radius.

Players can farm spiders, zombies, skeletons, blazes, and magma cubes using spawners.

#1 - Structures

Mobs like witches, pillagers, and guardians spawn in their specific structures (Swamp Hut, Pillager Outpost, and Ocean Monument). Players can build highly efficient farms by removing any spawning area near the structure except the spawning area. This is done to increase the required mob spawning rates.