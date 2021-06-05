5 best weapon texture packs in Minecraft

Minecraft texture packs are add-ons that players can use to alter the appearance of blocks in the game.

Some texture packs even modify weapons in the game. These packs can change the way weapons look and work. They can also introduce the player to new weapons in the Minecraft world.

Players can purchase texture packs from the in-game Minecraft store or from websites like Curseforge.

Great weapon texture packs that Minecraft players should check out

#5 Nongfu's 3D Weapons texture pack

Nongfu's 3D Weapons texture pack (Image via CurseForge)

The Nongfu's 3D Weapons pack gives Minecraft weapons a more realistic sense of touch.

This pack also adds new weapons to the game. Some of the weapons included in this pack are the Minimeter, Plasma Cannon, Machine guns and rocket launchers.

#4 Enchanted Swords texture pack

Enchanted Swords texture pack (Image via Pinterest)

The Enchanted Swords texture pack enhances the look of Minecraft swords and provides a unique design for each enchantment.

For example, a sword enchanted with Fire Aspect will literally be lit with fire, while a sword enchanted with Looting will have emeralds on it.

#3 Zoris 3D weapons texture pack

Zoris 3D weapons texture pack (Image via 9Minecraft)

Using this texture pack, every Minecraft weapon will have 3D model detailing. This will make the in-game weapons look somewhat realistic.

Swords will have a different look to them, while bows and arrows will be bulkier.

#2 3D Swords texture pack

3D Swords texture pack (Image via PlanetMinecraft)

The effects of this texture pack only work on vanilla Minecraft swords.

Using this texture pack, swords will get more diverse textures in 3D. These swords will deal more damage than normal.

#1 Thalyrus Medieval Warfare texture pack

Thalyrus Medieval Warfare texture pack (Image via CurseForge)

This texture pack focuses on tools and weapons in Minecraft. The blocks in this texture pack have all been redesigned to give them a medieval feel.

All the weapons and blocks in this texture pack have 3D model detailing.

