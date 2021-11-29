5 changes to structures in Minecraft 1.18 update players may not know about

Minecraft 1.18 update will release for both Java and Bedrock Edition on November 30, 2021. Minecraft Caves and Cliffs Part 2 is bringing a major overhaul to the entire Overworld by adding several new biomes and world generation features.

The entire Overworld will experience drastic changes as Mojang adds massive mountains and deep cave biomes. Along with these, developers have fixed plenty of bugs and made a whole lot of tweaks.

Minecraft 1.18 update improves various structures. This article lists five structures that will receive some hidden tweaks in Caves and Cliffs Part 2.

Five structures with hidden tweaks in Minecraft 1.18 update

5) Amethyst geodes

Amethyst geode (Image via Minecraft)

Amethyst geodes are getting a nerf in Minecraft 1.18 update. In version 1.17, these beautiful structures generated below Y level 70, but now amethyst geodes will only generate below Y level 30.

This change is probably done to prevent amethyst geodes from generating on the surface. Players will have to find them by exploring underwater caves or deep caves.

4) Desert temple

Desert temple (Image via Minecraft)

Desert temples could sometimes generate on top of the water. It looked odd as the hidden chamber would generate inside water. This weird bug has been fixed in Minecraft 1.18 update.

Players won't find levitating desert temples anymore. Desert temples will now also generate at a fixed Y level instead of getting buried sometimes.

3) Pillager outposts

New mountains will have pillager outposts (Image via Minecraft)

Minecraft 1.18 update adds many new mountain biomes. Illagers have developed themselves to live in the harshest conditions. All of these mountains are eligible for pillager outpost generation. Because of their vast size, players may find pillager outposts on mountains.

2) Dungeons

Dungeon (Image via Minecraft)

Dungeons are one of the few Minecraft structures with natural mob spawners. In 1.18 worlds, players will find more dungeons below Y level 0 than above as Mojang has increased the frequency of dungeons at deep levels of the Overworld.

Dungeons are a great place for building mob farms in Minecraft. In Minecraft 1.18, players can venture into deep caves to discover dungeons.

1) Mineshafts

While thinking about caves, almost every player thinks about mineshafts at least once. In Minecraft 1.18 update, players will find mineshafts hanging from chains and supported by logs. This feature was added as mineshaft looked out of place in cheese caves.

Minecraft 1.18 update is not just about terrain generation. Players will find minor changes in many of the Overworld features.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar