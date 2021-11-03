5 cool things to build in Minecraft when bored

Playing Minecraft is an excellent way for players to overcome boredom. They can spend hours exploring, mining, and doing much more with a nearly endless array of things to do in-game. But what about players who want a more creative outlet?

For many gamers, building things is one of the most fun parts of Minecraft. With the only limit being the imagination, they can build anything they’d like to in-game.

The possibilities are endless, but they can be a bit overwhelming, leading to some hesitancy about what to build.

Five fabulous leisure builds in Minecraft

5) Underwater survival base

An underwater survival base is a fun and practical way for players to use their building skills. By doing so, they can have near-total control over their building environment.

Additionally, hostile mobs can spawn much less regularly in underwater bases, making this an excellent choice for more safety-minded users.

4) Medieval castle

Castles in Minecraft are a fun long-term project. Gamers can build all sorts of castles, from medieval builds to more modern-inspired ones.

Castles can take a lot of materials to build, making them an excellent project for those running creative mode or for users who are late into their Minecraft playthrough.

3) Axolotl aquarium

A cute creature, axolotls in Minecraft are a fun aquatic mob that players can find underwater. But what if they want to keep an axolotl at their base?

Luckily, there are some ways for users to do this. Building an axolotl aquarium is a great place to start. Fun and functional, an aquarium is an excellent addition to any Minecraft base.

2) Medieval ship

Ever wanted to sail the high seas? You’re in luck. Created to look like a ship from the medieval period, this Minecraft build is a cool addition to any in-game map.

It’s built out of supplies that are easy to get, though players will need lots of wood and white wool to complete this build.

1) Nether sword portal

At the top of this list is the Nether sword portal. Built using a Nether portal as a base, it is decorated to look like a sword jutting out of the ground.

Gamers can also build it manually if there are no Nether portals around.

Note: This article reflects the author’s views.

Edited by Ravi Iyer