5 best Minecraft biomes for building mob farms

When Minecraft was first released, it only had broken plains with some trees. But after over a decade, Minecraft now has over 60 different biomes.

The endless world of Minecraft is divided by areas having unique ecosystems called biomes. Every biome has special features, such as temperature, terrain, vegetation, mobs, and more.

While building mob farms, players should always note the biomes. Some mobs spawn less or have higher spawn rates in specific biomes. Farming mobs in the right area will guarantee maximum efficiency.

Best biomes for mob farming in Minecraft

5) Swamps

Slimes (Image via Minecraft)

Swamps aren't the prettiest biome, but they are home to rare mobs called slimes. These squishy monsters can also spawn in other biomes exclusively in slime chunks. Java players can easily mark out chunks, but Bedrock Edition doesn't have an option to show chunk borders.

Other than slime chunks, swamp biomes are the best place to find slime in Minecraft. Slimes spawn naturally in swamps during the nighttime. During a full moon, slime's spawn rate becomes higher.

4) Savanna

Savanna (Image via Minecraft)

Savanna biomes are popularly known for their animal mobs. Players can find common animals in these warm biomes, such as sheep, chickens, pigs, cows, horses, etc.

Savanna biomes are an excellent biome for farming animals. Players can also find beautiful acacia wood and awe at the extreme world generations of shattered savannas.

3) Nether wastes

Before the 1.16 Nether Update, the hellish realm was nothing but Nether wastes. 2020's Minecraft update added new nether biomes and renamed the previous generation to Nether wastes.

Nether wastes are the best biome for building gold XP farms as zombie piglins have the highest spawn rate here. Players can also find other Nether-exclusive biomes here.

2) All End biomes

The End Dimension is home to endermen, one of the most dangerous mobs in Minecraft. As endermen are the only mob that spawns in the End, they have the highest spawn rate in this dimension.

Players can create highly efficient XP farms in the End dimension. Enderman-based XP farms can take a player from zero to thirty XP levels in just a few minutes.

1) Soul sand valley

Soul sand valley is arguably the best place to build mob farms in Minecraft. In this biome, players can only find skeletons, ghasts, and mobs found in structures. As common nether mobs do not spawn, the empty mob space is filled by monsters like wither skeletons and blazes who spawn in fortresses.

Soul sand valley is the ideal place to build wither skeleton farms. On top of the nether roof, players can also build efficient skeletons and ghast farms.

Most biomes have exclusive mobs in them. Depending on their needs, players should choose the correct biome for creating mob farms.

