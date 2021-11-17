5 most difficult to build structures in Minecraft PE (Bedrock)

Minecraft is a worldwide famous game. Since its official release in 2011, Minecraft has been available on mobile phones as Minecraft Pocket Edition. Later, the Pocket Edition got converted into the new Bedrock Edition, which catered to other gaming consoles. But from the very beginning, players did face some difficulty building in Minecraft PE (Bedrock).

Let's face it, Minecraft is a vast and complex game, with hundreds of blocks all having different shapes and sizes, almost infinite maps, and much more. And handling all this on a small mobile phone can be challenging. One of the significant difficulties is also one of the integral parts of Minecraft, building structures.

Minecraft PE (Bedrock): Top 5 most challenging structures to build.

However, over the years, players have mastered playing Minecraft on mobile phones and have created many structures. These are still some massive structures that can be hard to build in Minecraft PE (Bedrock).

5) Mountain Fortress

Mountain fortress in Minecraft PE (Image via Reddti)

One of the most challenging structures to build is a fortress or castle on a mountain. It's hard for players to build such structures because of their size and increased risk of falling from the mountain.

4) Underwater Bunker

Underwater base in Minecraft (Image via Reddit)

Underwater bases can also be difficult to build in Minecraft PE (Bedrock). Once players are underwater, they have to be attentive to various things. Drowned zombies can attack them, and they can drown. Building a whole structure while fighting for their lives on a small mobile screen can be tedious.

3) Nether Castle

Nether castle in Minecraft (Image via Reddit)

Nether is a problematic realm to survive in Minecraft. And building an extensive castle in the hell realm is even more challenging. In Minecraft PE (Bedrock), one wrong tap on the screen can cost players their lives. So building a giant castle or any base in the Nether is far from easy.

2) Sky City

Sky city in Minecraft (Image via Animo Apps)

Sky cities can look magnificent, but they are one of the most difficult ones to build in Minecraft PE (Bedrock). To do this, players will have to create a massive base in the sky to build anything in it. One misjudgment can cost them their lives due to the sheer fall damage they'll experience.

1) End base

End base in Minecraft (Image via Reddit)

Fighting Ender dragon on a small mobile screen is a difficult task, let alone making a base under the End island. This is one of the most difficult bases to make in Minecraft PE (Bedrock). If players make one mistake and slip, they will fall into the never-ending void and die.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinion of the writer.

Edited by Rupak Kumar Jha