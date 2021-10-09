5 most downloaded Minecraft Fabric mods of 2021

Fabric has been gaining popularity in recent times as the go-to mod loader for many avid Minecraft modders.

Fabric was created in response to alleged "slow development" of the classic Forge modloader. The Fabric modloader also offers many advantages over the Forge modloader, including a lightweight design that many have now come to prefer.

Most downloaded Minecraft mods for the Fabric modloader

Although the number of mods available for the Fabric modloader is rapidly growing every day, this article will take a look at five of the most downloaded Minecraft Fabric mods thus far.

#5 Xaero's Minimap

Downloads: 22 Million

Xaero's minimap mod is currently the most popular minimap mod built for the Fabric modloader. It allows players to map their Minecraft world in real time, which can be viewed as a circle-shaped minimap in the top right-hand corner of the screen.

The mod also supports waypoints that log deaths and can be easily shared with others on Minecraft modded servers.

#4 Hwyla

Downloads: 49 Million

Hwyla (Here's what you're looking at) mod is a lightweight and highly popular quality of life tool that allows Minecrafters to easily display more information about blocks, mobs, and items.

With almost 50 million downloads, it remains one of the most popular and most downloaded Minecraft Fabric mods of all time.

#3 FoamFix

Downloads: 56 Million

With a sweltering 56 million downloads, FoamFix is one of the most popular Minecraft optimization mods and sets out to drastically improve the performance in certain laggy areas of the Minecraft code.

By using this mod, gamers have reported large increases in FPS and decreases in memory usage. The mod is particularly effective when used in a large multiplayer server environment.

#2 Reborn Core

Downloads: 56 Million

Reborn core boasts an incredible 56 million downloads (Image via CurseForge)

Although this mod does nothing on its own, the reborn core is a code library for some of the most popular Minecraft mods, including: Tech Reborn, Quantum Storage, Fluxed Redstone, Hardcore Map Reset, and much more.

Boasting an insane 56 million downloads, gamers looking to try any of the aforementioned mods will also be required to download and install Reborn Core.

#1 AppleSkin

Downloads: 82 Million

AppleSkin is another lightweight quality-of-life targeted mod that doesn't contain a whole lot of content on its own. Rather, it sets out to refine Minecraft hunger and saturation displays with a variety of new helpful metrics displayed to users.

This particular mod adds more information to food tooltips, including exactly how much hunger and saturation each foodstuff will restore. The mod also overhauls the vanilla hunger bar system and helps users visualize exactly how beneficial it will be to consume a certain food item.

Overall, this mod can drastically help Minecrafters make better decisions on both when to consume food and also what particular food items should be consumed.

These were the five most popular Minecraft fabric mods, according to CurseForge. It should be noted, however, that Fabric is still a relatively new platform and is still undergoing a rapid stage of growth.

