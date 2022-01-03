5 easiest builds for Minecraft PE (2022)

Minecraft provides players with ample possibilities to create whatever they desire. However, building in Pocket Edition is very tedious. Controls on mobile screens are very tiny, making it a challenge to build.

However, there are many simple and easy structures that users can build, even on Minecraft Pocket Edition. These structures do not require a lot of resources and can be made comfortably even using on-screen controls.

Five simplest Minecraft PE builds (2022)

1) Fountain

Fountains are very simple and easy to build in Minecraft. They do not require any special tool or item to make.

Though a simple build, it elevates the area's appearance in which it is built, infusing a pleasing look for players to incorporate into their bases.

2) Bridge

This is a small build that gamers can make to connect two areas. Bridges enhance the aesthetic of the place and can be made effortlessly.

Using stone, wood, and some iron, players can create a dainty little passageway. The floors of the bridge can be made using an unlit campfire that provides a nice texture.

3) Bubble column water elevator

This may sound difficult to build, but that is far from true. Water elevators are one of the simplest structures users can make in Minecraft PE. However, to create one, they need to go to the Nether and acquire a block of soul sand and a magma block.

Once collected, all that gamers need is water and some kelp to build this structure. The soul sand block will push them upwards, whereas the magma block will pull them down.

4) Farm

A patch of wheat farm (Image via Minecraft)

Farming is one of the most important aspects of Minecraft. It provides players with a renewable source of food that is crucial for them. They can build various types of farms, ranging from manual to semi-automatic to fully automatic.

However, building a manual farm is very easy, and all users need is a patch of dirt, a hoe, and some seeds to plant.

5) Starter house

Houses are the most commonly built structures in Minecraft, and gamers can choose to create one out of any block they fancy. They can also make a small dirt shack and call it home initially.

The design of the house and aesthetics differ from player to player, but a lot of effort is not needed to build a small, modest home.

These structures are very simple to build even on Pocket Edition, and users playing on mobile can also make them with ease. Although constructing fancy structures on Pocket Edition can be strenuous, it can still be possible.

