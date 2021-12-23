5 easiest enchantments to get in Minecraft 1.18

There are a large number of enchantments in Minecraft, each with their own effects and varied ranks of effectiveness. Enchantments also possess different costs in lapis lazuli and experience levels. Because of this, many enchantments in Minecraft are much easier to get than others, especially in the early game.

These enchantments are all cheap and are a great way to improve early game survival and resource gathering where appropriate. Below, Minecraft players can find the best easy-to-get enchantments currently in the game as of Minecraft 1.18's Caves & Cliffs Part 2 update.

Enchantments in Minecraft: Which are the easiest to get?

5) Knockback

Knockback can be applied to swords (Image via Mojang)

Knockback is not the best enchantment to place on a Minecraft sword, but it can be vital to early survival when pitted against hostile mobs. Knockback, as the name implies, increases the knockback from a sword strike, meaning targets are thrown further back.

Against opponents such as creepers, this can be life-saving as it places them farther away from the player after a strike, requiring creepers to get close again before detonating.

4) Sharpness

Sharpness can be applied to both swords and axes (Image via Mojang)

An excellent enchantment to apply and an easy one to obtain at low rank in Minecraft, sharpness increases the damage of melee weapons such as swords and axes.

Although its higher ranks deal significantly more damage, its initial ranks are still helpful in combat. Any additional damage is helpful in Minecraft, so this is an easy pickup and has a solid return on investment, even for new players.

3) Protection

Protection improves the damage protection of armor (Image via Mojang)

When playing in Minecraft's Survival Mode, adventures can end quickly if a player isn't well-equipped and protected. However, the Protection enchantment is a cheap and easy way to improve the damage protection of one's armor, even if it isn't of the highest quality.

It won't protect players from Fire or Explosions (those have their own enchantments), but it's great for combat and surviving early attacks by hostile mobs.

2) Unbreaking

Unbreaking extends the life of tools and equipment (Image via Mojang)

Few things are more annoying than breaking tools and equipment in Minecraft, and it usually happens at the worst possible times. With Unbreaking, the player's gear and tools will have prolonged durability.

This can be incredibly helpful, especially for a player who just earned a diamond or netherite item that they don't want to lose. It also helps with armor, keeping it from breaking after sustaining continued punishment from enemies and hazards.

1) Efficiency

Efficiency is fantastic for gathering materials (Image via Mojang)

Gathering materials is at the core of Minecraft, and Efficiency makes the returns even more impressive. Efficiency improves gathering speed for tools, allowing players to plow through the underground and other areas with ease. It is best paired with Unbreaking in order to ensure that the tool isn't broken too quickly.

Efficiency is an amazing resource gathering aid, especially during the early stages of the game.

Edited by Siddharth Satish