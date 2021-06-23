How to get Minecraft heads in survival mode

Head blocks could be considered one of the most unique and rare decorative blocks in Minecraft.

They look cool on display in the homes of Minecraft players, could work well in museum builds, and can even be made into banners. On top of being decorative, head blocks can also be worn and used strategically.

There are six different mob heads in Minecraft: zombie, creeper, skeleton, wither skeleton, dragon, and player. None of these are particularly easy to obtain in survival mode. The following is a guide to help Minecraft players collect head blocks.

Obtaining head blocks in Minecraft survival mode

End ship

Image via Minecraft Wiki

If a player has been playing in their Minecraft world for a while and has already successfully beaten the ender dragon, they may be surprised to learn that there is further use for the end dimension. Though the dragon won’t drop her head when killed, there is a way to find it, but it won’t be easy.

The ender dragon’s head can be found within end ships, which are very rare structures that sometimes spawn with end cities after the player has killed the dragon.

Be prepared to fight, however, as these ships are guarded by shulkers which are scary mobs that make the player levitate with their magic.

However, if a player makes it to the top of the ship, they will be rewarded with tons of loot, including the head of the ender dragon.

Wither skeleton

Image via Minecraft

Unlike the ender dragon, the only mob that will drop a head when killed by a player is the wither skeleton. Wither skeletons can be found inside nether fortresses, randomly spawning in areas without a blaze spawner.

These are formidable foes, however, as they can inflict players with the wither effect, slowly draining their hearts until death.

If a player manages to kill a wither skeleton, it has a very small chance of dropping its head. However, that chance can be multiplied if the player finishes the job with a sword that has been enchanted with looting.

Players may wish to gather a few wither skeleton heads, however, as they can be used to summon the wither which is a real challenge, even for veteran Minecraft players.

Lucky lightning

Image via Minecraft

While mobs that aren’t wither skeletons won’t drop their heads if a player kills them, there is a way to collect the noggins of these enemies. If the player is lucky enough and/or skilled enough to find or create a charged creeper, they are already halfway there.

Players should gather up a few of the mob whose head they’re looking for and then have the charged creeper blow up near them. If the player has good luck, one of the mobs exploded by the creeper could drop their head.

Be careful when playing with supercharged creepers, though, as their explosions are far more intense than normal creepers can manage.

Player heads

Image via Minecraft

When in Minecraft survival mode, there is no way to obtain a player head without using cheats. Unfortunately, even if a charged creeper kills a player character, a head will not drop. Instead, the player can utilize commands to get heads from their friends.

The command “/give @p minecraft:player_head{SkullOwner:PlayerNameHere}” should do the trick, and that command can be repeated as many times as needed to make sure players can have a collection of heads from all of their best buds.

