5 easiest-to-create automatic farms in Minecraft as of May 2021

In Minecraft, farming means obtaining resources in an efficient and fast way. There are three ways to farm resources in Minecraft: automatic, semi-automatic, and manual.

Compared to semi-automatic and manual, automatic farms are the best to produce tons of items and require little to no effort. However, such farms can sometimes be challenging to build as every farm has its own logic and working.

This article shares some of the easiest to build automatic farms in Minecraft. They do not require many resources, and even beginners can make it.

Five Minecraft automatic farms that are easy to build

#5 - Bamboo/sugarcane farm

Both bamboo and sugarcane are some of the easiest to grow plants in Minecraft. Players can plant bamboo on different types of dirt and sand blocks, whereas they can produce sugarcane on the same kinds of blocks, but they need a water block near them.

Using observers, players can detect when a bamboo/sugarcane has grown. In this farm, the Redstone signal from the observer activates the piston, which breaks bamboo/sugarcane.

#4 - Automatic chicken farm

In early games, a chicken farm can be an excellent source of food. This automatic farm produces cooked chicken and feathers.

It uses a dispenser to dispense lava on chickens to kill them. The drops from chickens are collected in a hopper attached to a chest.

Also read: How to create an automatic chicken farm in Minecraft

#3 - Spawner-based XP farm

XP is a helpful resource in Minecraft. Players need experience points to use an enchanting table, enchant their items, rename name tags, and more.

Using a mob spawner, they can create a farm for infinite XP.

Users can find zombie/skeleton spawners inside dungeons, and a mob spawner will start spawning mobs whenever they are nearby.

#2 - Wool farm

Using a wool farm, players can get tons of wool in no time. After getting full diamond gear, most of them plan to get full netherite gear next.

Using bed explosions, users can find ancient debris easily at a fast rate. With a wool farm, they can get an endless supply of wool.

#1 - Zombie-less iron farm

YouTuber MineTheFab came up with an iron farm design that doesn't require a zombie to spawn iron golem, instead relying on villagers' natural behavior to do so.

Due to this, it is quite slow compared to other designs which use zombies. However, it is enough for a beginner and pretty easy to build.

Note: This article reflects the author's views.