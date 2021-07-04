5 most embarrassing ways to die in Minecraft

There are countless ways to die in Minecraft. Naturally, some ways of dying are much more understandable. For example, perishing to the Ender dragon is to be expected and likely won't surprise most players.

While enjoying Minecraft survival with friends, often on Minecraft Survival Servers, some truly wild scenarios can be presented. This makes for some hilarious and downright embarrassing deaths.

The most humiliating ways to die in Minecraft

5) Suffocating

The unique physical properties of special blocks such as sand and gravel have claimed the lives of many newbie Minecrafters, commonly through suffocation-related circumstances.

Unlike most other blocks, new players are often unaware that sand and gravel blocks adhere to the laws of gravity and can crush living entities with their weight.

4) Falling into Lava

Falling victim to a pool of lava has long been one of the most embarrassing and noob-like ways to die in Minecraft.

The fact that lava was added to the game all the way back in 2009 makes matters worse as most experienced players have learned how to protect themselves from lava. This involves using smart tactics such as always carrying a bucket of water and never mining straight downwards.

3) Shooting yourself with an arrow

Suicide by bow and arrow is perhaps the most ridiculous way to die in Minecraft. If a player has a low level of health and happens to get hit by one of their rogue arrows, it has the potential to kill. Technically being registered as a suicide.

The only reason this laughably foolish way to die isn't higher up on the list is because although definitely possible, it's simply a very unlikely occurrence.

2) Falling off a ledge

While many Minecraft experts don't need to worry about falls from great heights due to likely having mastered the art of the MLG water-bucket fall trick, heights still present a massive threat to newbie players.

In fact, the way a player deals with an accidental fall from a ledge is a good indicator of their skill level. A highly skilled player will likely have a water bucket in hand, ready to break their fall. While an inexperienced player accepts their fate as a sitting duck.

1) Death by TNT

Being careless with TNT in Minecraft is a fool's sport

TNT blocks and Minecraft noobs make a guaranteed recipe for some absolute carnage.

Underestimating the power of TNT can lead to various embarrassing situations, namely death by explosion. This situation is especially true while playing Minecraft factions servers where competent TNT skills are required for cannoning.

Many new players end up getting in over their heads and fumbling the delicate design of a TNT cannon. Ultimately this leads to nasty and embarrassing surprises when the cannon gets lit.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the opinions of the writer.

Edited by Srijan Sen