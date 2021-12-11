5 extraordinary broken Minecraft 1.18 seeds

It's no secret that some Minecraft seeds can be incredibly nonsensical at times. As of the latest Minecraft release, titled Minecraft 1.18 "Caves and Cliffs Part 2", some seeds have truly reached weird and wonderful new heights.

The new Minecraft 1.18 has had the biggest impact ever on the world generation in the game compared to changes in other versions. This article will highlight five of the most fascinating broken seeds in the new update Minecraft 1.18.

5 broken Minecraft seeds for version 1.18 that provide a particularly intriguing experience

5) Village in huge valley surrounded by frozen peaks

Glitched valley Minecraft 1.18 seed (Image via Minecraft)

To start with, this seed spawns gamers inside of a village that's coincidentally located inside a truly breathtaking valley. Once players spawn in the game, they will be treated with not only an incredible view but also a village that can be instantly plundered, or even lived in.

If all that wasn't enough to impress, this seed also contains a large cave system underneath the valley, that can be seen straight from the village. All in all, although not quite broken in the same fashion as many of the other seeds, this seed definitely still deserves a spot on this list.

Seed: 674132569222055801

4) Frozen peaks cliff in ocean

Glitched frozen peaks Minecraft 1.18 seed (Image via Mojang)

In this seed, players will spawn directly on the edge of an extremely steep cliff. Furthermore, the frozen peaks that players find themselves trapped upon do not normally generate in the ocean, so this is very peculiar to see.

On the bright side, there is, in fact, water flowing from this cliff, along with lava and tons of resources lining it. Players brave enough to try this seed will also be able to spot a shipwreck right from the spawn point. Those looking for a challenging but unique Minecraft 1.18 experience should definitely try this seed.

Seed: 1001447

3) Forest biome surrounded by stony peaks biome

Glitched forest 1.18 seed (Image via Mojang)

Up next is a highly unusual seed that contrasts two completely unique biomes. This seed is not only in an amazing spot with a spectacular view, but also contains a huge amount of resources surrounding it.

Surrounding the lush forest biome is a stony peaks biome, which means tons of iron, coal and emeralds that are very visible for the taking. Unfortunately, this particular seed doesn’t have a jungle temple, but it has a great caving system to explore with multiple entrances hidden away inside it.

Seed: 1804875210

2) Largest mushroom island with huge cave system

Glitched mushroom island 1.18 seed (Image via Mojang)

For fans of the mushroom island biome, this seed is nothing short of incredible. It displays a vast mushroom island, with a very intricate cave system. Since this is a mushroom biome, hostile mobs do not spawn here, which makes it an amazing place to set up camp while playing Minecraft survival.

All in all, it’s a very rare find to come across a mushroom island like this, complete with a vast cave system containing an abundance of resources inside it. With seeds as cool as this, mushroom island seeds in previous versions of Minecraft can hardly compare!

Seed: 2061879647305842158

Mushroom island coordinates: X: 495, Y: 69, Z: 83

1) Island with multilayer village

Broken village island 1.18 seed (Image via Mojang)

Last but certainly not least is this epic seed, which primarily consists of a huge island. This isn't just any old Minecraft island, however, as it seemingly houses tons of villagers and their farms on different levels. What's more is that these villages are actually spread out across the whole island.

Anyone even somewhat familiar with Minecraft will attest to the fact that this seed is nothing short of amazing. Those searching for some funky 1.18 seeds to try out will find this an interesting option, to say the least.

Seed: -6537256334104833826

Also Read Article Continues below

Island village coordinates: X: 412, Y: 140, Z: 149

Edited by Sabine Algur