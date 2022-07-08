5 fastest ways to travel in Minecraft 1.19 update

Minecraft 1.19 is a vast world where players can roam around and find new items, blocks, mobs and more. As it's a sandbox game, its world map is nearly endless, stretching for millions of chunks in all three realms. To progress in the game, players need to travel far and wide to discover rare structures and find some of the most precious loot.

This is where the mode of transport comes into discussion. Of course, players travel the most by walking and running. However, if they are traveling thousands of blocks, running is not the most efficient mode of transportation.

Minecarts with powered rails and 4 other quick modes of transport in Minecraft 1.19 update

There are several ways to commute in the game that can take minutes for players to travel hundreds or even thousands of blocks. Here's a look at the five quickest modes of transport in Minecraft 1.19 update:

5) Minecarts with powered rails

Railway system can be build to travel easily (Image via Minecraft 1.19)

One of the oldest ways to travel long distances in the game is to create an extensive railway system with redstone operated rails and minecarts. There are several types of rails, both powered and non-powered, that can be placed on blocks, horizontally or diagonally.

Once everything is setup, players can create multiple stations to stop and start the minecarts. These minecarts can be pushed ahead at regular intervals with the help of powered rails without players doing anything. This is one of the most tried and tested methods to travel in any realm. However, it's not the fastest.

4) Nether portals

Players can travel much faster in the overworld through Nether (Image via Minecraft 1.19)

Traveling far into the Overworld through the Nether realm has been tricky for ages. For those who might not know, if a player travels one block in the Nether, it counts as eight in the Overworld.

So, to travel far in the Overworld, players usually build multiple nether portals in all directions of the Nether to quickly travel thousands of blocks in the Overworld. The downside to that is it can only be used to travel quickly in the Overworld.

3) Soul speed on soul sand

With soul speed enchantment, players can walk extremely quickly on soul sand (Image via u/CredibleToast Reddit)

Soul speed is a special treasure enchantment that can only be found by looting chests in Bastion Remnants or by bartering with Piglins. This enchantment can be applied to boots and help players walk and run faster on soul sand or soul soil blocks.

This is another way through which players commute faster in the game. The only downside is that players will always need the boots with that specific enchantment to walk faster.

2) Boat on ice bridge

Boat on ice bridge rows extremely fast in Minecraft 1.19 (Image via u/Slartibartghast_II Reddit)

When players walk on ice blocks, they'll notice that they can run faster on it and slide around once they stop.

Over the years, players have come up with a tactic where they can use boats to slide at crazy speeds and travel thousands of blocks in minutes. If players place ice blocks alternatively, boats can row on them even quicker.

This technique can be used in any realm, but players will always need boats to travel.

1) Elytra with firework rockets

Elytra with firework rockets (Image via Minecraft 1.19 update)

Elytra is one of the most overpowered gears in the game. It's an ultra-rare item that can only be found in End City ships.

It can be worn by players by replacing chest plates and allows them to glide down from any high altitude. Players gradually discovered that firework rockets can be used with this gear to launch themselves up and boost their speeds.

With a combination of Elytra and firework rockets, players can fly anywhere they want. This is arguably the easiest and fastest mode of transport in Minecraft 1.19. Of course, players will need a steady supply of fireworks to keep flying.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far