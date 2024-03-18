5 features Minecraft Java needs from Bedrock

Minecraft Java Edition is often considered the better version of Mojang's sandbox title. Still, Java Edition could be made even better by implementing some features seen in its Bedrock counterpart. Although the two versions of the game will likely remain distinct from each other, there's nothing wrong with mixing and matching features to make both editions better.

For the time being, it doesn't hurt to take a look at the features that Minecraft: Java Edition can implement from Bedrock to improve it overall. Put plainly, despite the fact that Java remains more popular, it still has a few spots in its gameplay that players prefer on Bedrock, and many of these facets would be welcomed by the Java Edition community.

5 Minecraft Bedrock features that are needed in Java

1) Cauldron Dyeing

Dyeing materials in cauldrons have been a nice quality-of-life feature in Minecraft Bedrock (Image via Mojang)

There's no question that dyeing blocks and items in Minecraft Java gets the job done, but many players prefer having the added accessibility that Bedrock Edition affords. By filling a cauldron with water, players can mix dyes within the cauldron and dye things like leather armor or horse armor, and cauldrons colored with dyes can even be used to make pixel art when viewed from a bird's eye perspective.

All in all, Java Edition's dyeing mechanics are far from broken or useless, but it might be nice for players to be able to dye some of their items infinitely by using a filled cauldron instead of using extra dyes in the crafting grid.

2) Education Edition Features

Some of Minecraft: Education Edition's features might be welcome in Java (Image via Mojang)

Since Minecraft: Education Edition utilizes the Bedrock codebase, it's possible to access some of its features in Bedrock simply by activating a world setting. This includes most of the chemistry features found in Education Edition including element blocks as well as the lab table, compound creator, material reducer, element constructor, balloons, glow sticks, and more.

Although not every player would care much for adding Education Edition features to Java, some fans might find the ability to manipulate matter and create chemical compounds to be a great Java Edition feature. Moreover, being able to make fuels like coal from elements or the ability to create glow sticks, balloons, hardened glass, and colored torches would likely be welcome in Java Edition.

3) Bedrock Stronghold Generation

Many Minecraft fans prefer Bedrock's stronghold generation (Image via Mojang)

While Minecraft Java is set to generate 128 stronghold structures per world, Bedrock Edition takes a different approach. The maximum number of strongholds in Minecraft Bedrock is randomized, and three strongholds are guaranteed to generate in a ring around the world origin, making them a bit easier to find compared to Java Edition's randomly-placed strongholds (although Bedrock has randomized strongholds too).

Additionally, Bedrock worlds have a higher chance of generating strongholds underneath villages, making finding them much easier by comparison. In some situations, players don't even need an Eye of Ender to find a stronghold since they can simply dig underneath villages.

4) The Improved Wither Boss

Minecraft's Wither boss is much more fearsome in Bedrock (Image via Mojang)

Unfortunately for Java fans, the Wither boss isn't much of a challenge. Minecraft Bedrock players can't claim the same thing though, as the Wither is more intelligent, has a charge attack, can spawn wither skeletons at half health, explodes at half and zero health, can fire skulls in bursts, and has twice the amount of health that it does in Java.

While players who prefer to farm the Wither likely wouldn't love this change, Java Edition fans deserve the most challenging iteration of the game's optional boss.

5) Unilateral Controller Settings

Java Edition deserves control bindings beyond mouse and keyboard (Image via Mojang)

Java Edition was always created with PC platforms in mind, so it's only natural for it to focus on a mouse/keyboard control scheme. However, Bedrock Edition signified the arrival of the game on other platforms, including mobile devices and consoles, leading to it receiving an expansive set of binds and settings for touch controls and console controllers.

Unfortunately, Java Edition is essentially stuck with its mouse/keyboard binds unless players use mods for controller/touchscreen support. This is a shame, as even though the mouse/keyboard scheme is overwhelmingly popular, some fans would likely appreciate the ability to use a controller with custom bindings in Java Edition at the very least.