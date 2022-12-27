5 best tips for defeating the Wither in Minecraft Bedrock

The Wither is one of the most dangerous boss mobs in Minecraft. Though players can complete the game's underlying storyline without fighting the mob, the three-headed monster can be summoned if they want a tougher boss battle.

The Minecraft community is well-aware of how different Java and Bedrock Editions are. The Wither has different mechanics in these editions. While Java Edition players can easily kill the mob, Bedrock Edition players often have a hard time surviving it. Moreover, the Wither in Bedrock Edition has more health and attack damage.

Listed below are a few tricks to defeat the boss mob in Bedrock Edition.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion.

Having a lot of golden apples and 4 other tips to defeat the Wither in Minecraft Bedrock Edition

1) Fight underground

Fight underground to restrict the Wither's movement in Minecraft Bedrock Edition (Image via Mojang)

Players should always try to fight the Wither underground to restrict its movement. Since the boss mob can be summoned anywhere, one must always try to find a region where the beast won't have a lot of space to move.

Players can create a small hole where the Wither can spawn, along with a long and small tunnel through which only they can travel.

It should be noted that this method will only work partially since the Wither will try to move and destroy blocks in its way. Hence, players must create a tunnel long enough to last the fight.

2) Never stand close to the Wither after summoning it

The Wither creates a massive explosion soon after it is summoned in Minecraft Bedrock Edition (Image via Mojang)

Players can summon the Wither using three wither skulls and four soul sand blocks. However, after the beast spawns, one must run away from the area since the beast will grow in size and create a massive explosion, much bigger than a TNT or a charged Creeper explosion.

Moreover, if players can afford it, they must create a spawn location full of obsidian so that the Wither does not have much space to move around even after the explosion.

3) Have a lot of golden apples

Golden apples can save players from the Wither in Minecraft Bedrock Edition (Image via Mojang)

It is no secret that players must gather all the necessary resources before heading into a boss fight. One of the items players should have is the golden apples. These magical food items can restore hunger points and apply many positive status effects to players. One can even craft them using gold ingots and apples.

Though enchanted golden apples will be much better in a battle against the Wither, regular golden apples are more easily accessible.

4) Use obsidian-made panic shelters between fights

The way toward an obsidian-made panic shelter during the Wither fight in Minecraft Bedrock Edition (Image via Mojang)

The Wither can be extremely tough to beat. Hence, players might need a break from all the action and regroup. In these situations, they can create a panic shelter box completely covered with thick layers of obsidian.

Regular Wither skulls won't be able to break obsidian, though blue Wither skulls can.

5) Use an army of snow golems

Though snow golems are weak, many of them can harm the Wither in Minecraft Bedrock Edition (Image via Mojang)

Though snow golems are not the most powerful allies, players can create an army of them and place them strategically so they can easily attack the Wither.

Of course, the Wither can easily obliterate snow golems. However, every little bit of help counts when fighting the three-headed boss mob.

Snow golems can be created with one carved pumpkin and two snow blocks.

