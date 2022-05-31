5 best food items in Minecraft that give the most health

To survive in a Minecraft world, players must have a constant supply of food items. The hunger aspect of the game forces players to keep eating to retain their health and strength. Hence, the quality of food items becomes a priority. There are several food items in the game, but only a few restore the most amount of health.

The hunger bar and the health bar in the game are directly related. If the hunger bar reduces, players will not heal and will be in danger if there are any hostile mob attacks.

If the player overeats, a certain amount of saturation is applied to them, which helps them replenish a few extra hearts of health while retaining a full hunger bar. Food items that have good saturation and nourishment are the best for survival.

Top five food items in Minecraft that give the most health

5) Rabbit Stew

Rabbit Stew (Image via Minecraft)

This is one of the least used food items in the game because players usually don't see rabbits as viable food sources. However, if players make rabbit stew, it can be a great food source, especially in terms of saturation and overall hunger restoration.

A bowl of rabbit stew can replenish 5 points in the hunger bar and give a saturation of 12. This is on par with Porkchop and Steak, some of the most commonly used food items. The only downside is that rabbits seldom spawn in biomes and are harder to hunt.

4) Porkchop/Steak

Porkchop and Steak (Image via Minecraft)

These food items are placed at number 4 simply because they are identical in terms of quality. These are some of the most famous food items used by almost every player.

Though some people might find it cruel to kill innocent-looking farm animals in the game and switch to vegetable food items, they cannot deny that porkchops and steak are great.

Both of them refill 4 points in the hunger bar and can give a 12.8 level of saturation. Though they replenish less points in the hunger bar compared to rabbit stew, the availability of cows and pigs makes them a much more viable food option.

3) Golden Carrot

Golden Carrot (Image via Minecraft)

Once players have established themselves in the game, they can start making golden carrots and use them as regular food items.

These can be done by crafting eight gold nuggets with one carrot. Though they can only restore 3 points in the hunger bar compared to 4 from Porkchop and Steak, they can give 14.4 saturation points.

Apart from filling the hunger bar, saturation is also important for healing hearts in the game. Hence, golden carrots are slightly better than both meat food items.

2) Golden Apple

Golden Apple (Image via Minecraft)

Golden apples are the best food items that players can make on their own. They are crafted with eight gold ingots and one apple.

Experienced players with loads of farms and supplies use this food item regularly. If players are in dire situations, they can eat a golden apple to instantly boost their health.

Though it only restores 2 points in the hunger bar, it can directly restore health and give players two extra hearts. They also apply the Regeneration status effect to players so that they can regain their hearts without using the hunger bar.

1) Enchanted Golden Apple

Enchanted Golden Apple (Image via Minecraft)

This is the best food item in the entire game. Enchanted Golden Apples are rare loot items that players cannot craft. They can be found as chest loot in Mineshafts, Dungeons, Bastion Remnants, Woodland Mansions, Ruined Portals, and Desert Temples.

They only restore 2 points in the hunger bar; however, they also restore full health and give eight extra hearts to a player. They also apply Regeneration, Fire resistance, and Resistance status effects to the player.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far