5 forgotten blocks in Minecraft you probably didn't know existed

Minecraft has loads of blocks that can be obtained by players either by mining or crafting. Some of them are not available in survival mode and can only be obtained through commands. While most people in the community know almost all the blocks that the sandbox game has, there are a few forgotten ones that might have gone unnoticed.

Here are some of the Minecraft blocks that have been forgotten by some in the playerbase.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion. Furthermore, there will likely be some players who frequently use these blocks. Hence, this list won't apply to everyone.

List of 5 blocks in Minecraft that might have been forgotten

1) Jigsaw Block

The Jigsaw block helps players build large structures by connecting smaller ones (Image via Mojang Studios)

Jigsaw is one of the technical blocks that can only be obtained by feeding a specific command when cheats are enabled in a world. This block is rarely used by players when they are manually trying to create a structure. A structure in Minecraft is made up of several smaller parts that can be manually placed and adjusted with the help of jigsaw blocks.

Since most people hardly work on manually creating structures, this block might have been forgotten by many.

2) Daylight Detector

Daylight detector sends a redstone signal whenever it detects a change in the day-night cycle (Image via Mojang Studios)

Daylight detector is a redstone block that acts on Minecraft's day-night cycle. As the name of the block suggests, it sends a redstone signal whenever it detects a change in sunlight. This means that players can use it to control a redstone contraption based on whether it is day or night.

The daylight detector is one of the rare blocks that is only used by more enthusiastic redstone testers in the community.

3) Trapped Chest

Trapped chest sends a redstone signal whenever it is opened (Image via Mojang Studios)

A trapped chest is another redstone-activated block that sends a signal whenever they are opened. They have a distinct red texture around their latch, indicating that it has a redstone component.

Apart from that, they are simple chests that can store items. While they can be used to create a trap for other players, it is not used a lot by the community, especially since many other redstone-activated blocks can do the job of the trapped chest.

4) Target

Target can be hit with certain projectiles for it to send a redstone signal (Image via Mojang Studios)

Target, as the name suggests, is a block that has concentric squares and a red dot in the middle. It is also a redstone-activated block that can be hit with any projectile, causing it to send a redstone signal. The strength of the signal is determined by the type of projectile and the distance from which it is thrown. Target blocks are naturally generated in the secret redstone rooms in ancient cities.

Only seasoned redstone enthusiasts know and use target blocks in Minecraft. Since it is not commonly visible in the world, new players might not know it exists.

5) Rooted dirt

Rooted dirt generates right underneath azalea trees (Image via Mojang Studios)

There are many dirt blocks in Minecraft that generate in different biomes. Rooted dirt is one of these blocks that is specifically generated under azalea trees. They stretch from the surface all the way down to the lush caves itself. Since they look extremely similar to regular dirt blocks, many players, especially new ones, would not notice that it is a different block.

Furthermore, if players find a lush cave biome while exploring the caves, they will never get the chance to witness rooted dirt.