Top 5 funniest Minecraft servers

Minecraft has cemented itself as one of the most popular games in recent years, and it has a huge following with millions of monthly players. One way that people enjoy Minecraft is by playing on servers with their friends. There are many servers out there for different types of players, but this article will focus on some of the funniest ones.

Some things players might find funny on these servers are traps, glitches in the game, and silly builds. The server makers have to be creative and ensure they keep up with what's trending, or else people will stop coming back to play.

Listed below are five extremely funny Minecraft servers to check out.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinion of the writer.

Minecraft servers that are hilarious

5) MC Prison - IP: mc.prisonfun.com

MC Prison has thousands of players and allows them to roleplay within a prison world

MC Prison is the funniest Minecraft prison server players will ever come across! The server has PvP enabled right outside spawn, which is a recipe for complete chaos and makes for hilarious moments. Gameplay-wise, the server is fantastic and attracts thousands of daily players from all over the world.

MC Prison revolves around making money, and there is a multitude of different ways players can do this. Some of these methods include: starting a black-market business, forming an underground gang, completing mazes & parkour maps, mining for epic loot to sell, and much more.

4) Roleplay Hub - IP: mc.roleplayhub.net

Roleplay Hub is one of the best places for Minecraft roleplay, with two main roleplay servers offered to players. The most popular of the two roleplay servers revolves around a Japanese high-school setting inside a beautiful city.

There are hundreds of other real players inside the school at all times, roleplaying as students with real interactions. As players would expect with such a wild setting, some hilarious moments are bound to ensue.

3) Dream SMP

Although the Dream SMP Minecraft Server is not open for the public to join, it's undoubtedly one of the funniest Minecraft servers to ever exist.

With some of the biggest Minecraft YouTube personalities such as Ramboo, Tommyinnit, Tubbo, Purpled, and Quackity playing and recording the server on a constant basis, hilarity is a common occurrence.

Players can keep up with the shenanigans of the Dream SMP cast through the relevant YouTube/Twitch channels of members.

2) MC GTA - IP: mc-gtm.net

Inspired by the real-life Grand Theft Auto games, MC-GTA provides a thrilling gameplay experience for Minecrafters, with no extra mods required to play.

The server includes a full-scale Los Santos replica called "Mine Santos." Featuring guns, cars, helicopters, jetpacks, and even tanks, just like the original real-life GTA games, hilarity and carnage can always be found close by. Something absolutely crazy is bound to be occurring somewhere on the map.

1) DogeCraft - IP: play.dogecraft.net

Dogecraft is a light-hearted and fun Minecraft survival server

DogeCraft is a relaxed Minecraft survival server with several different enhancements, including Mcmmo, Jobs, Land-Protection, Events, and more.

The server was founded several years ago, and as the name suggests, takes pride in not taking itself too seriously. The DogeCraft community is also super welcoming and friendly towards new players. With banter, memes, and jokes commonplace, players are sure to get a laugh out of this light-hearted server.

