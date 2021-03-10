5 most monumental things ever made in Minecraft

Some Minecraft players enjoy crafting giant builds that are absolute masterpieces on their creative maps or challenge themselves by doing it all in survival mode.

Minecraft can be a lot more than trying to survive long nights and slaying the ender dragon. Some players tap into the creative side of things and amaze the world with giant builds made in Minecraft.

From large sculptures to entire worlds and interactive buildings, here are the top five monumental things ever made in Minecraft.

Note: This list is subjective and solely reflects the opinion of the article's writer.

Top 5 giant builds in Minecraft

#1 - The Wissen Library

Image via blogspot

With only 10 percent complete as of November 2, 2014, this library sits over one billion blocks.

Even though it is still far from completion, The Wissen Library is already an absolute beast of a build. Also, that is not what you see above. Players will have to see the progress pictures on Planet Minecraft under "the world's biggest Minecraft build" in the search bar.

#2 - The Uncensored Library

Image via Blockworks

At 12.5 million blocks and a growing collection of more than 200 books, this functioning library was opened to the public on March 12, 2020.

The Uncensored Library is one of the giant builds in Minecraft that was designed to tackle censorship around the world through a very creative loophole.

#3 - Herobrine's Mansion

Image via Hypixel Server Network for Minecraft on Facebook

Hypixel did an entire Minecraft-coded dungeon back in 2012 before Minecraft dungeons came out on May 26, 2020. It's unclear how big this mansion is in terms of blocks. However, the singular listing among this giant build includes the following:

6 unique bosses

uniquely customized monsters

unique items

customized potions

herobrine

secret rooms

shops

monsters

There's much more to find in this giant build. Also, this dungeon is now available in Minecraft Realms.

#4 - The Harry Potter world

Image via The Floo Network on Planet Minecraft

Working on java 1.16-1.16.4, The Floo Network had released this absolutely magical giant build on java version 1.13.2.

This map is currently compatible with 1.16 through 1.16.4, along with a Russian version for 1.13.2. It's free to play on PC, so players can immerse themselves in the wizarding world of Harry Potter.

With this map containing the elements of a popular book such as Harry Potter, it's no wonder how this map managed to become one of the giant builds in Minecraft.

#5 - Aerna

Image via Minecraft Form

Aerna takes about 84GB of space and is constantly growing as it aims to be one of the largest maps in Minecraft. Given that Minecraft now generates infinite worlds, its bold quest leaves much anticipation for its audience.

Despite the endless possibilities in Minecraft, creating entire worlds and monumental creations such as these could blow anyone's mind away.