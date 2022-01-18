5 Minecraft features that add reality to the game

Although Minecraft is very clearly rooted in the digital space, the game has a number of features that mirror the real world and give the game some realistic aspects.

Although the game lacks the kind of hyper-realistic aspects seen in other survival crafting games, that doesn't mean it's completely bereft of realism. Players can see more than a few realistic aspects in a given world, especially while playing Survival Mode.

Many of these features are realistic but still work within the confines of Minecraft's game world and aren't prohibitively complex. Blending realism and simplicity, the game does well at keeping its functions entertaining without getting too realistic for the gameplay.

Minecraft: Features that add realism

5) Hunger mechanic

Staying fed is a core mechanic to survival in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

When playing Minecraft in Survival Mode, players must keep themselves fed in order to prevent ill effects. Specifically, if a player goes without eating for too long, they'll begin to take damage over time until they are near death (and they can die from hunger at higher difficulties).

Walking around with half a heart's worth of health due to malnutrition is an easy way to be taken out by hostile mobs, so players will want to be sure they keep some food on-hand to avoid starving and becoming an incredibly easy target.

4) Variable biomes

The exceptionally rare jungle edge biome (Image via Mojang)

Much like our own world, the worlds of Minecraft generate in an incredibly diverse fashion. Worlds, by default, are made up of several different biomes that contain their own climate, their own plants and animals, and some can even generate structures for players to explore, such as shipwrecks, mineshafts, or caves.

Players can shift from exploring snowy tundras to massive mountain ranges and underwater ruins. Players can encounter pandas in the jungle, goats in the highlands, and bees in the forests.

There's a ton of variety when it comes to exploring, and the very same could be said about the real world.

3) Growing strong

A vibrant wheat farm (Image via Mojang)

In the pursuit of staying fed in Survival Mode, players have the ability to plant and grow several different crop types. Much like the real world, these crops need suitable tilled farmland and a source of water in order to grow well.

Players can even use bone meal as a fertilizer to speed crop growth. Thanks to blocks like composters, certain matter like other plants can be used to create bone meal, not unlike compost, which is utilized to improve crop growth in real-life farming.

Minecraft crops obviously aren't as realistic as actual products of agriculture, but the process of growing and maintaining them is something that is done every day in the real world.

2) Animal husbandry

Taming animals is significantly easier than the real world in most cases (Image via Mojang)

Minecraft's various biomes are populated by all sorts of life, including some animals that can be tamed by the player. These include wolves, cats, ocelots, and even horses, donkeys, and llamas. Unlike our own world, however, taming these animals is considerably easier.

After feeding them, the animals are won over and will typically follow the player wherever they go within reason. This may not be quite as easy when attempting to win over an actual horse or llama, but fortunately, their virtual counterparts are quite amenable.

1) Making machines

A redstone-operated machine gun (Image via Mojang)

Although real-world machinery and circuit logic are exceptionally more complex, Minecraft does well at emulating it thanks to the inclusion of redstone and redstone-friendly blocks.

By combining redstone and its accompanying blocks, players have created machinery that often mirrors those we see in our own world. This includes automatic lighting, projectile-firing weapons, clocks, and automatic item sorters.

Redstone's most significant contribution to the game is its adaptability. If players understand the mechanics of redstone signals well enough, there are few mechanical creations that can't be made.

