5 Minecraft features that feel incomplete

While Minecraft's extensive history of regular updates ensures that bugs in the game are fixed and new features are added, there is an unintentional downside to the constant stream of content. Sometimes, features or items get introduced before they are ready, just to be forgotten in the rush of new content before they are fixed.

While not especially common, detailed below are the five most egregious examples of features being incomplete even to this day.

Note: This list is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer

Minecraft's 5 most incomplete-feeling features

1) Azalea trees

An azalea tree (Image via Mojang)

At first glance, azalea trees seem complete in Minecraft. They are unique saplings, featuring a distinct model and texture from all other trees.

Azalea trees grow up to have custom flowering leaf blocks. This sets them apart from all trees other than the elusive cherry tree, which is normally hard to find unless you're using a preselected Minecraft seed for cherry grove biomes.

However, a second look will reveal just how incomplete azalea trees are. While they are almost entirely unique for their style of leaf, they do not have a unique wood. Instead, they consist of oak wood. This makes them the only tree to have a different name than the type of wood dropped by it.

The oak planks almost feel like placeholders that are yet to be removed, making azaleas one of the game's most unfinished additions.

2) Fletching tables

A fletching table in a village (Image via Mojang)

When Minecraft 1.14, one of the game's most beloved updates, was first released in 2019, it introduced many new blocks that players could use to assign villagers professions and craft certain items. However, two of these introduced stations had no purpose and were effectively unfinished: the fletching table and the smithing table.

While Minecraft 1.16 and the inclusion of Netherite finally gave some uses to the smithing table, the fletching table has remained forgotten, even in the game's current 1.20 version.

3) Bundles

The bundle is only accessible in Java's experimental (Image via Mojang)

Bundles are perhaps Minecraft's most infamous unfinished feature, even if they are not the worst example of one. They were a promised feature for Minecraft 1.17, though the difficulty in implementation on Bedrock meant the feature was shelved temporarily.

And that is effectively where things still are. The feature continues to exist in Java as an experimental game option. Mojang has been silent on bundles for Bedrock or if they will ever leave Java experimental. This has left players frustrated at the unfinished feature and Mojang's failure to communicate adequately.

4) Desert biomes

An empty, boring desert (Image via Mojang)

It might seem natural that Minecraft's deserts are boring and lifeless. However, that does an incredible disservice to real-world deserts. There is a plethora of interesting life, both plant and animal, that makes deserts unique and wonderful ecosystems, but none of this is translated into the game.

Other than desert villages and temples for early-game loot, there is next to no reason for players to ever travel to a desert other than to collect sand for projects such as clearing oceans to create Minecraft guardian farms. As more biomes are added and older ones are expanded on, the lack of love for the desert grows more and more apparent.

5) The End

The End is perhaps the single most disappointing example of an unfinished feature in Minecraft. When first entering the realm, the player has to fight the game's final boss. Then, they are taken to the title's credits and returned to the overworld.

And that's the problem. The player fights one boss in the dimension and is then forced to leave. If a player is not aware that the End has extra content, or if the player does not like that content, there is no reason to ever return to the dimension.

However, if players do return for an elytra, the journey is a boring slog with nothing of interest or note to see or experience 99.99% of the time. There is nothing but void, end stone, and actively dangerous-to-use chorus fruit as far as the game can render. While this design might be intentional, it is bad nonetheless, leaving the end feeling empty, pointless, and unfinished.

While the live service-esque nature of Minecraft's development caused these features to be left in the current state they are in, this very same nature is what allows Mojang the opportunity to go back in the future and add content where it may be lacking. These features may be incomplete today, but there is every possibility that they will be fixed in the future.