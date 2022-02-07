5 mobs coming to Minecraft in The Wild Update

Mojang announced the next major update coming to Minecraft at the annual live event. Even after the release of the spectacular two-part Caves & Cliffs updates, the Overworld is on its way to receiving more amazing features.

The upcoming 1.19 update, titled The Wild Update, aims to improve various existing Overworld biomes along with the addition of a new cave biome called deep dark caves. All of the new biomes will also feature some brand new mobs.

Mojang has already revealed some of the mobs coming in with the version 1.19 update. Here are five mobs confirmed for The Wild Update.

Mobs confirmed for Minecraft 1.19 update

5) Frog

Players already knew that frogs would be added to the game at some point. These tiny croaking mobs will make an appearance with the 1.19 update.

Frogs will not be limited to swamps and are going to spawn in a variety of locations based on temperature. So far, developers have revealed only three types of frogs in beta versions.

4) Tadpole

Tadpoles (Image via Mojang)

Unlike most mobs, offspring of frogs won't be miniature models of frogs. After breeding two frogs, players will find them laying a new item called frogspawn in water. Tadpoles spawn out of frogspawn blocks and eventually grow into frogs.

3) Firefly

Firefly (Image via Mojang)

At Minecraft Live 2021, Mojang shared the first look at the fireflies. However, there wasn't much to see about these mobs. Fireflies will become the smallest mob in the game as they have only two pixels.

During the live stream, frogs were shown eating fireflies. Players will probably have to use fireflies for breeding frogs.

2) Allay

Allay (Image via Minecraft)

Allay is the most voted mob in the history of Minecraft. Hundreds and thousands of players voted for allay during the live event. It became the winner after defeating the copper golem in a poll.

Allay is now a part of The Wild Update and will be released at some point in 2022. This mob will pick up items given by the player and drop them after hearing a note block.

1) Warden

Almost every player is excited about the introduction of the warden to Minecraft. This mob and its home, a deep dark cave, will add an actual horror experience.

Warden is the first blind hostile mob that uses sound to discover its enemies. Players will find the warden only in deep dark caves.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar