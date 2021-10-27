5 most popular ways to perish in Minecraft

From swimming in lava to digging straight down, there are a number of ways that Minecraft players can perish in-game. Some deaths, however, are a bit more popular than others.

These eliminations can be popular for a variety of reasons. Some owe their popularity to their efficiency and effectiveness, while others are notable because they’re more fun for Minecraft players.

With so many ways to die in Minecraft, it can be difficult to pinpoint which are the most prevalent.

Minecraft: 5 of the most notable ways to die in-game including drowning

5) Swimming in lava

A pool of lava in the Nether dimension. (Image via Mojang).

Lava is a dangerous block and a popular way for players to perish in-game. With a damage rate of four health points every half-second, jumping into a pool of lava is an almost guaranteed elimination.

Players can avoid it if they have the Fire Resistance status effect. Carrying a bucket of water can also help.

4) Drowning

An image of a players inventory in the water. (Image via Mojang).

A player spending too much time underwater will inevitably start to drown. With 2 heath points of damage every second, drowning isn’t the fastest way a player can die in Minecraft.

The game’s easy-access to oceans and rivers, however, makes it a pretty common way to go. Players can avoid drowning by wearing a Respiration helmet or turtle shell. Having the Water breathing status effect is also quite helpful.

3) Hostile mobs

A piglin brute looms over the player. (Image via Mojang).

From zombies to wither skeletons, there are all sorts of hostile mobs in Minecraft. Because of this, it can often be difficult for players to avoid this type of death. While they can try to avoid hostile mobs in-game, this can only really be done on Minecraft’s Peaceful gamemode.

Players running a different gamemode can use enchanted armor and weapons to give themselves a better chance of surviving. Fortified bases are also an excellent resource.

2) Fall damage

While the amount of damage a player takes depends on how far they fall, the fact remains that fall damage can be a very quick way to perish in Minecraft. It can even be instantaneous.

Wearing boots equipped with the Feather Falling enchantment is a great way to prevent dying, but regular armor may also suffice.

1) PvP

A rendering of PvP in-game. (Image via Mojang).

At the top of the list is death via PvP. While dying in PvP combat can be frustrating, PvP itself can be an excellent chance for Minecraft players to have some fun. It’s also fun to play with friends while testing their in-game abilities.

With so many ways to perish in Minecraft, it would make sense for some to be more popular than others.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul