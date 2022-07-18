5 most productive farms in Minecraft 1.19 update

Farming in Minecraft isn't just centered around planting and harvesting crops. There are several structures players can create to collect items, materials, and experience for their building projects and survival.

In Minecraft version 1.19, farms vary in efficiency. Some are much more productive for players than others, but they may be trickier to build as a result. Regardless, players certainly can't argue with the results of these farms, as they can rack up a huge amount of resources in a relatively short amount of time.

Below, Minecraft players can find a list of some of the best farms to construct after The Wild Update.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinion.

Using cobblestone generators and other methods to build highly productive farms in Minecraft version 1.19

5) Cobblestone Generator

A new cobblestone generator design using mangrove roots (Image via wattles/Youtube)

Often used in Skyblock gameplay, cobblestone generators are still a great way to collect the stone block in Minecraft. It saves players trips underground or near mountains to mine stone blocks for cobblestone.

With the release of version 1.19, players can now use mangrove root blocks for a great cobblestone generation design. By waterlogging mangrove roots around a central pool of lava, the lava will collide with the water of the mangrove roots, creating cobblestone that can be easily mined.

4) Iron Farms

Killing iron golems yields iron in an iron farm (Image via Shulkercraft/Youtube)

Iron is one of the most high-demand materials in all of Minecraft. It is used in a wide array of crafting recipes, specifically tools, weapons, and armor. Due to this, having an iron farm is incredibly worthwhile for players.

These farms provide iron through the use of iron golems, which can be killed to drop iron ingots. This won't be possible in Survival Mode without villagers present, but if players are near a village, they should be able to create a low-cost iron farm before expanding it in the future. Hostile mobs like zombies are typically required in these builds as well.

Larger iron farms can kill multiple iron golems at once, bringing even higher yields of iron ingots. In just a few short hours, players with sizable iron farms can collect a huge amount of iron ingots for their crafting purposes.

3) Automated Food Farms

If Minecraft players can transport two villagers efficiently, they can create an excellent automatic crop farm. The basic premise of these farms is trapping a villager and changing their profession to a farmer via a composter block.

The Minecraft villager will then farm the tilled land around it and automatically tend to and harvest crops.

A secondary villager is kept stationary nearby and collects any food the farmer provides before funneling it into the nearby collection chests. Since food is vital for Survival Mode, players can create a steady and highly-productive source of food that will keep them fed as long as the villagers remain safe.

2) Mob Farms

Experience is a necessary resource in Minecraft for repairing items and applying enchantments. Furthermore, items dropped by hostile mobs such as gunpowder, bones, string, and arrows are particularly useful as well.

Players can collect both XP and items from a dedicated mob farm. These farms come in many forms but often utilize a tower that drops spawned mobs into a small area.

Here, on the verge of death, mobs can either be killed by the player directly or by certain blocks such as magma or campfires. The items are deposited in the chest, and if players stay in the mob farm's general area, they should also be able to collect the experience.

1) Pillager Raid Farms

A player-made raid farm (Image via Reddit)

While emeralds dropped by pillagers in Minecraft are certainly useful, the real prize they carry is the Totem of Undying. When held, these items prevent a player from dying once.

This makes the totems incredibly useful for survival, especially for players in Hardcore Mode. By creating a raid farm, players can endlessly kill and harvest pillagers that spawn without ending the raid completely.

Doing so yields a huge number of emeralds as well as Totems of Undying from the pillagers that repeatedly spawn. In most circumstances, having several totems on hand is a huge boon, preventing players from dying and losing their precious items.

